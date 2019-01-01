Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tidy Messy Data using tidyr in R by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
As data enthusiasts and professionals, our work often requires dealing with data in different forms. In particular, messy data can be a big challenge because the quality of your analysis largely depends on the quality of the data. This project-based course, "Tidy Messy Data using tidyr in R," is intended for beginner and intermediate R users with related experiences who are willing to advance their knowledge and skills.
In this course, you will learn practical ways for data cleaning, reshaping, and transformation using R. You will learn how to use different tidyr functions like pivot_longer(), pivot_wider(), separate_rows(), separate(), and others to achieve the tidy data principles. By the end of this 2-hour-long project, you will get hands-on massaging data to put in the proper format. By extension, you will learn to create plots using ggplot().
This project-based course is a beginner to an intermediate-level course in R. Therefore, to get the most out of this project, it is essential to have a basic understanding of using R. Specifically, you should be able to load data into R and understand how the pipe function works. It will be helpful to complete my previous project titled "Data Manipulation with dplyr in R."...