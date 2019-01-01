Learner Reviews & Feedback for Titanic Survival Prediction Using Machine Learning by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, we will predict titanic survivors’ using logistic regression and naïve bayes classifiers. The sinking of the Titanic is one of the key sad tragedies in history and it took place on April 15th, 1912. The numbers of survivors were low due to lack of lifeboats for all passengers. This practical guided project, we will analyze what sorts of people were likely to survive this tragedy with the power of machine learning.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....