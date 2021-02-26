AQ
Nov 20, 2021
This is an amazing tutorial for me as I am learning technologies of AI in various techniques. Found this very helpful and clear instruction given by the tutor.
RM
Aug 8, 2021
Highly recommended for those who want to gain upper hand in NLP tasks through modern transfer learning techniques
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Icaro d C B•
Jan 25, 2021
Good and concise course. You will learn what the course says: How to load models from Tensorhub, see how easy it is to "fine tune" to your own data and watch the results in Tensorboard.
By Akmal Q•
Nov 21, 2021
By Rohan M•
Aug 9, 2021
By Thokozile M•
Jun 11, 2021
The project is very detailed and hands on and afforded me the platform to grasp transfer learning in NLP.
By Sihuan J•
Jul 25, 2021
This is definitely a good project for TensorFlow tech learning. The instructor was very inspired.
By devendra s•
Jun 28, 2021
Amazing short-time project gives a glimpse of idea about transfer learning using tensor flow hub
By Debolina•
Apr 7, 2021
The explanation was really good, and now, I find it so simple to use TF Hub. Thanks a lot!
By Willium B•
Feb 22, 2022
I was very happy to learn and did build my confidance to implement other projects
By Pratik S•
Jul 28, 2021
Nice project with indepth learning for NLP using Tensorflow .
By Amanda J A•
Apr 16, 2021
Very instructive and helpful.
By daniel s•
Mar 17, 2021
well explained!
By Pris A•
Nov 27, 2021
I'm satisfied
By BOULASSEL A•
Oct 6, 2020
thanks
By Arisa U•
Apr 6, 2021
great
By Janmejay B•
Oct 1, 2020
Nice project ... Make a tutorial for neural style transfer with different type of GAN...
By Tuan A T•
Feb 18, 2021
useful course