4.8
stars
124 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

This is a hands-on project on transfer learning for natural language processing with TensorFlow and TF Hub. By the time you complete this project, you will be able to use pre-trained NLP text embedding models from TensorFlow Hub, perform transfer learning to fine-tune models on real-world data, build and evaluate multiple models for text classification with TensorFlow, and visualize model performance metrics with Tensorboard. Prerequisites: In order to successfully complete this project, you should be competent in the Python programming language, be familiar with deep learning for Natural Language Processing (NLP), and have trained models with TensorFlow or and its Keras API.

AQ

Nov 20, 2021

This is an amazing tutorial for me as I am learning technologies of AI in various techniques. Found this very helpful and clear instruction given by the tutor.

RM

Aug 8, 2021

Highly recommended for those who want to gain upper hand in NLP tasks through modern transfer learning techniques

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Icaro d C B

Jan 25, 2021

Good and concise course. You will learn what the course says: How to load models from Tensorhub, see how easy it is to "fine tune" to your own data and watch the results in Tensorboard.

By Akmal Q

Nov 21, 2021

This is an amazing tutorial for me as I am learning technologies of AI in various techniques. Found this very helpful and clear instruction given by the tutor.

By Rohan M

Aug 9, 2021

Highly recommended for those who want to gain upper hand in NLP tasks through modern transfer learning techniques

By Thokozile M

Jun 11, 2021

The project is very detailed and hands on and afforded me the platform to grasp transfer learning in NLP.

By Sihuan J

Jul 25, 2021

This is definitely a good project for TensorFlow tech learning. The instructor was very inspired.

By devendra s

Jun 28, 2021

Amazing short-time project gives a glimpse of idea about transfer learning using tensor flow hub

By Debolina

Apr 7, 2021

The explanation was really good, and now, I find it so simple to use TF Hub. Thanks a lot!

By Willium B

Feb 22, 2022

I was very happy to learn and did build my confidance to implement other projects

By Pratik S

Jul 28, 2021

Nice project with indepth learning for NLP using Tensorflow .

By Amanda J A

Apr 16, 2021

Very instructive and helpful.

By daniel s

Mar 17, 2021

well explained!

By Pris A

Nov 27, 2021

I'm satisfied

By BOULASSEL A

Oct 6, 2020

thanks

By Arisa U

Apr 6, 2021

great

By Janmejay B

Oct 1, 2020

Nice project ... Make a tutorial for neural style transfer with different type of GAN...

By Tuan A T

Feb 18, 2021

useful course

