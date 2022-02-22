Learner Reviews & Feedback for TypeScript Arrays by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This project will teach you about TypeScript Arrays on TypeScript playground on how to store multiple values of the same type in a single container called Arrays. It covers both single and two dimensional arrays. In addition to this you will learn some of the TypeScript array methods on how to access, add and delete elements from an array.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for TypeScript Arrays
By Eliza O
•
Feb 22, 2022
Unfortunately this course is below expected quality