Chevron Left
Back to TypeScript Arrays

Learner Reviews & Feedback for TypeScript Arrays by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This project will teach you about TypeScript Arrays on TypeScript playground on how to store multiple values of the same type in a single container called Arrays. It covers both single and two dimensional arrays. In addition to this you will learn some of the TypeScript array methods on how to access, add and delete elements from an array. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for TypeScript Arrays

By Eliza O

Feb 22, 2022

Unfortunately this course is below expected quality

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder