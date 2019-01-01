Usability Testing with Hotjar
Do you know if your website is being used effectively? Are users taking the actions that you intend on your site? Usability testing is an iterative process to help you develop the best product. Usability testing can help you along the way as your product is developed to determine issues and to find solutions for those problems. In this project, you will be using Hotjar to set up a usability test and plan, you will be able to track your customer actions, and evaluate the effectiveness of your product or site.
Own a webpage
Product Development
Customer Experience
Usability Testing
Iteration
User Experience (UX)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Define usability testing.
Establish a plan for usability testing with Hotjar.
Sign up for Hotjar and connect your website to Hotjar.
Explore the recording options in Hotjar for your website usability testing.
Compare usability testing to user testing and explore heatmaps in Hotjar.
Complete Hotjar account set up.
