Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use AI Builder and Power Apps to Process Invoice Data by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
What's the quickest and most efficient way of keeping track of incoming invoices? A company accounting department usually keeps data on business expenses in lists where employees manually enter invoice data such as invoice number, invoice date, due date, total amount etc. It's a time-consuming and error-prone process, but thankfully, it can be automated with AI Builder and Power Apps or Power Automate.
In this 60-minutes long guided project, “Use AI Builder and Power Apps to Process Invoice Data”, you will create a SharePoint site and list, build and train AI Builder model for processing invoice data and create a Power Apps application which will use that model and AI builder to read data from invoices and save it to the created SharePoint list. Of course, that Power App application can be shared with colleagues so they can upload invoices from their devices or take a photo of them directly. All we need to do is take our phone, open the application, upload the document, or take a photo of the invoice and let the Power App and AI builder do the rest. Is that a great improvement of a business process or what? The best thing about SharePoint, AI Builder and Power Apps is that anyone can learn to use them regardless of their educational background. We don’t need to be familiar with any programming language, basic knowledge of Excel-like formulas is enough for completing this project.
Since this project uses Office 365 services like SharePoint and Power Apps (part of the Microsoft Power Platform), you will need access to a Microsoft account and a Microsoft 365 Developer Program subscription account. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for both.
If you are ready to automate manual, repetitive and time-consuming business processes and thus make time for more important tasks, then this project is for you! Let's get started!...