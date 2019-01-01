Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Animations and Transitions in PowerPoint 365 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
PowerPoint 365 offers many advanced options that will really make your presentations shine and stand out above the rest. In this project, you will learn how to use animations and transitions in Microsoft PowerPoint.
First, you will learn how to prepare your presentation for adding animations, and then we will dive into all of the effects PowerPoint provides. You will learn how to apply and edit with Entrance Animations onto the screen. Then, you will apply Emphasis Animations to objects already on the screen and Exit Animations to make objects leave the screen. Finally, you will discover the secret behind transitions in between slides within your presentation....