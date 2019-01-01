Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Animations and Transitions in Microsoft PowerPoint by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project, you will be able to create an exciting PowerPoint presentation using visuals, animations, and transitions. First, you will use a basic existing PowerPoint presentation or create a basic PowerPoint presentation with just text yourself. Then, you will get to know options to improve your presentation by adding visuals, animations, and transitions. You will learn all about animations and how to best use them. You will also learn a few easy methods to make your slide transitions smoother and more appealing to your audience. Creating a Microsoft PowerPoint using these features will allow you to be able to have the best visual support possible during your presentation. Visual support, animations, and good transitions via Microsoft PowerPoint will ensure your audience stays engaged and attentive as well as interested.
The goal of this project is to teach you how to be successful with your presentations and how to make them more interesting so your audience can digest the information you are providing more easily and will also retain more of the information provided....