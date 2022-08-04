Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Python as a Data Analyst by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project-based course, you will learn how to use the Python programming language and Pandas as a data analyst. A data analyst analyzes and visualizes data, as well as communicates the findings and insights effectively across an organization. In many cases, these findings are meant to answer a business question.
For this project-based course, Airbnb is looking for excellent deals to promote hosts in New York City using a new social media ad campaign. We will do this by obtaining, cleaning, and analyzing existing data to help Airbnb decide which hosts will be promoted.
Data analysis is a valuable skill to have if you want to use open-source data to help make business decisions. This project will help an aspiring data analyst use Python and Pandas to load, clean, and use data to answer important business questions....