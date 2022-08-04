Chevron Left
Back to Using Python as a Data Analyst

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Python as a Data Analyst by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project-based course, you will learn how to use the Python programming language and Pandas as a data analyst. A data analyst analyzes and visualizes data, as well as communicates the findings and insights effectively across an organization. In many cases, these findings are meant to answer a business question. For this project-based course, Airbnb is looking for excellent deals to promote hosts in New York City using a new social media ad campaign. We will do this by obtaining, cleaning, and analyzing existing data to help Airbnb decide which hosts will be promoted. Data analysis is a valuable skill to have if you want to use open-source data to help make business decisions. This project will help an aspiring data analyst use Python and Pandas to load, clean, and use data to answer important business questions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder