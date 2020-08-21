AM
Sep 18, 2021
I have learnt so much on this guided project! Thanks to the Lecturer. She was great! i can now create my Google classroom. I will introduce others to this project and by extension Coursera.
GS
Aug 22, 2020
I'm very thankful to Coursera team for providing such a wonderful courses. It's very informative and helpful for teachers for conducting online classrooms in this pandemic situation
By Yashdeep v•
Aug 21, 2020
Excellent
By Sarah A O•
Sep 11, 2020
Great. Enjoyed working on this project. Looking forward to more.
By SUMAIRA A K•
Sep 21, 2020
good
By Tajibayeva Z•
Aug 23, 2020
Assalomu alaykum! Dastur ishtirokchilari va ustozlardan juda minnatdorman. Biz o`qituvchilar uchun mana shunday aktiv mavzularda kurslar bo`lgani bizning yanada rivojlanishimizga hissa qo`shadi. biz uchun bu haqiqiy master class bo`ldi. Ayniqsa karantin davrida oilaviy sharoyitda ham shug`ullansa bo`ladigan ajoyib dars bo`ldi. RAXMAT!!!
By Nancy C M M•
Jan 31, 2021
I love this course, it is amazing to know that we can do many things with just one platform (Google Slides). Rachel is amazing, I understand everything and I could also do an incredible virtual classroom.
By Marlene W•
Dec 16, 2020
This was very easy to understand the course. I have learnt things that I didn't know exist on google classroom. I would recommend anyone to learn whether for personal reasons or for work-related reasons.
By Angela M•
Sep 19, 2021
I have learnt so much on this guided project! Thanks to the Lecturer. She was great! i can now create my Google classroom. I will introduce others to this project and by extension Coursera.
By GANDAM A S•
Aug 23, 2020
I'm very thankful to Coursera team for providing such a wonderful courses. It's very informative and helpful for teachers for conducting online classrooms in this pandemic situation
By Ma. T J•
Nov 15, 2020
I find this very useful for homeschooling. I would love to share it with my fellow homeschoolers or better yet start my own virtual classes. Great Project!
By Brighid C•
Dec 5, 2020
Thank you for a great course Rachel. Content was useful, the course was concise and it was great being able to try out Rhyme.
By RoS*r•
Nov 30, 2020
I enjoyed doing this course. I stay on to complete additional work I had. I mastered this level.
By Valencia K•
Feb 13, 2021
Fabulous Course. I just needed more time to fully complete my virtual classroom.
By CHRISTOPHER I•
Jan 31, 2022
Excellent and straight forward course that students & parents will enjoy!
By Поторочина К С•
Jul 22, 2021
It's very practical and useful to engage students in active learning!
By Casheera B•
Feb 26, 2021
Quick, easy and painless course. I truly enjoyed it. Thank you!
By Nikita U•
Sep 30, 2020
IT WAS a VERY INFORMATIVE ENGAGING AND INTERESTING SESSION!!!!
By Troy B R•
Nov 30, 2020
Very well thought out. Great use of tips and tricks.
By Bruna c f l l•
Feb 14, 2021
Great content. Objective and straight to the point!
By Massimo Z•
Mar 9, 2021
Well done, keep on with your strong efforts!
By Bethany A•
Mar 9, 2022
Very helpful, and taught some new tricks.
By Rinesh P•
May 20, 2022
liked the delivery of the guided project
By Sunita B•
Jan 4, 2022
he course is designed for easy learning
By Hajra K•
Nov 19, 2020
very easy to understand AND learn
By S D•
Oct 1, 2020
it is very interesting to learn
By Gangotri T•
Mar 17, 2021
I want to review the lessons.