Web Development in Flask: Build Your First Website by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project, Web Development in Flask: Build Your First Website, will help an intermediate Python programmer who is looking to utilize Flask to create a website requiring user credentials. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Flask Model with SqlAlchemy, create a Flask registration page, create a Flask login page that requires credentials, render application data in a Flask template, and link a stylesheet in a Flask template.
To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of helping a company that needs to track products, so that only registered users are allowed to view the products.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need some experience with some IDE (VS Code), basic Linux command line, some SQL + Database, and basic Python (classes, variables, functions, control constructs)....