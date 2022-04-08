Chevron Left
Working with BigQuery by Coursera Project Network

4.2
stars
42 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

In this guided project, you will learn about working with Google's BigQuery which is allows easily work with and query massive datasets without worrying about time wasting or having the right infrastructure to analyze that data quickly. You will learn how to use big query to collect your data, query it with SQL and even do quick visualizations on it....

By Martin S

Apr 8, 2022

Good introduction into BigQuery if you have heard about it, but not had a chance to see or play with it.

By Carlos G

Dec 8, 2021

Fue una excelente presentación de la herramienta, me encantó!!!

By Ikechukwu N O

Jul 24, 2021

This is a great guide to start with BigQuery

By Daphne J M

Nov 15, 2021

Very sensible and easy to understand.

By Monsur A

Oct 29, 2021

Good introduction to BigQuey

By Shravani

May 14, 2022

great experince,

By Vital P R

Jan 12, 2022

Very good course

By Muhammad A R

May 10, 2022

Best

By Panduranga V T

Jan 12, 2022

good

By Garima A

Sep 16, 2021

It was quick, short course for anyone looking to get a feel of how the platform looks and to perform some very basic operations on Google BigQuery. Overall a good course :) thank you!

By Sara S

Nov 11, 2021

Nice idea, but the software used it cumbersome to work with. I would prefer doing my own split screen with BigQuery and the video, but it keeps prompting me to use the incognito tab to access BigQuery. However the password reset wasn't working. I unenrolled from the course.

