Learner Reviews & Feedback for Working with Subqueries in SQL by Coursera Project Network
4.4
stars
20 ratings
•
5 reviews
About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course, Working with Subqueries in SQL. In this project, you will learn how to use SQL subqueries extensively to query tables in a database.
By the end of this 2-and-a-half-hour-long project, you will be able to use subqueries in the WHERE clause, FROM clause, and the SELECT clause to retrieve the desired result from a database. In this project, we will move systematically by first introducing the use of subqueries in the WHERE clause. Then, we will use subqueries in the FROM and SELECT clause by writing slightly complex queries for real-life applications. Be assured that you will get your hands really dirty in this project because you will get to work on a lot of exercises to reinforce your knowledge of the concept.
Also, for this hands-on project, we will use PostgreSQL as our preferred database management system (DBMS). Therefore, to complete this project, it is required that you have prior experience with using PostgreSQL. Similarly, this project is an advanced SQL concept; so, a good foundation for writing SQL queries is vital to complete this project.
If you are not familiar with writing queries in SQL and want to learn these concepts, start with my previous guided projects titled “Querying Databases using SQL SELECT statement," and “Mastering SQL Joins.” I taught these guided projects using PostgreSQL. So, taking these projects will give the needed requisite to complete this Working with Subqueries in SQL project. However, if you are comfortable writing queries in PostgreSQL, please join me on this wonderful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!...
By Darren K
•
Jul 18, 2021
Mic quality was not great and some parts were a little to simple / straightforward.
By Max Y
•
Apr 29, 2022
Strongly recommend to take this course for advancing your knowledge on Subqueries.
By Anmol A
•
Jan 3, 2022
i like the instructor
By Brian d l R
•
Sep 25, 2021
Excellent !
By Madhira S
•
Mar 17, 2022
nice
By Juli A
•
Mar 3, 2022
nothing special, even if u can only wright easiest sql - that course would be very boring for u
By Hans
•
Jul 22, 2021
made unnecessarily complicated , it could been much easier