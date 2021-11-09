Learner Reviews & Feedback for Growing Great Writers with Writable by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be an expert at using Writable to run a more effective writing program. With its library of assessments, writing prompts, and countless opportunities for practice and feedback, Writable is sure to help your students flourish as proficient writers. Throughout the project, we will work together to ensure that you can confidently use Writable with your students right away.
*You will need a free Google or Microsoft account for this project....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Growing Great Writers with Writable