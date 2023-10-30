Codio
Tools for Security Specialists Specialization
Tools for Security Specialists Specialization

Launch your security career.. Master security strategies, going from the enterprise level down to a Linux machine.

Taught in English

Max Kraev
Sharon Jason
Shanace Robinson

Instructors: Max Kraev

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(7 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Become familiar with the tools that help promote a secure system in Linux.

  • Gain a high-level overview of how large organizations monitor and respond to physical and digital security incidents.

  • Be able to articulate how international standards bodies promote and maintain unified expectations of security.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 4 course series

Security Infrastructure Management

Course 110 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learners will discover how to construct a proper security system, the role monitoring plays, and how to codify this through policy.

  • Learners will discover how to protect networks and physical locations.

  • Learners will discover how to protect information at the application and data level.

Skills you'll gain

Category: System Security
Category: security
Category: Security Strategy

SOAR for Enterprise Security

Course 210 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learners will discover how a security operations center helps maintain security at an organization.

  • Learners will identify the roles of security orchestration, security automation, and incident response.

  • Learners will define the lifecycle of a SOAR event, as well as identify the pros and cons of SOAR.

Skills you'll gain

Category: System Security
Category: security
Category: Security Strategy

Understanding ISO Security Standards for Your Organization

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learners will discover security challenges faced by organizations, and how ISO/IEC standards (specifically the 27000 series) address them.

  • Learners will discover the most common security standards: 27001, 27002, and 27701.

  • Learners will discover how to manage risk with ISO and IEC standards.

Skills you'll gain

Category: System Security
Category: security
Category: Security Strategy

Linux for Security Experts

Course 46 hours

What you'll learn

  • What are the available tools and resources for Linux Security professionals.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Linux tools

Instructors

Max Kraev
6 Courses5,046 learners

