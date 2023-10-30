This specialization is intended for security beginners. No prior experience is needed. Learn how security works across the organizational spectrum. This includes high-level concepts like integrating security monitoring and automation, adopting well-known security standards, as well as learning how to secure a Linux machine.
Applied Learning Project
Many of the topics are a high-level overview of how security works at large organizations. We are unable to simulate the activity of an entire organization for the purposes of this specialization. You will also learn about common tools used to harden a Linux system.