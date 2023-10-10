By the end of the course, you’ll be able to…
Critically evaluate, with particular reference to digital data, traditional leadership models
Distinguish between agile and efficient leadership structures and their relationship to data
Analyse the role of data, volume, quality, and timeliness, in decision making
Analyse and assess leadership narratives and whether they help or hinder modern leaders in a digital age
Describe and evaluate the role of collective decision making and agile teams
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization has a capstone assignment requiring you to apply the knowledge and skills you have learned to complete and pass one of three available assignments that focus on core concepts explored in this Specialization.
Assignments options include: (1) The Leadership Narrative, (2) Agile Leadership, or (3) Data-Driven Leaders.