University of Glasgow
Data-Driven Leadership Skills Specialization
University of Glasgow

Data-Driven Leadership Skills Specialization

Taught in English

Matt Offord

Instructor: Matt Offord

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 4 course series

Data-Driven Leadership Skills Course 1: Leadership Narrative

Course 1 11 hours

What you'll learn

  • Critically evaluate, with particular reference to digital data, traditional leadership models

  • Analyse and assess leadership narratives and whether they help or hinder modern leaders in a digital age

  • Distinguish between agile and efficient leadership structures and their relationship to data

  • Describe and evaluate the role of collective decision making and agile teams

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data-Informed Decision-Making
Category: Agile Management
Category: Leadership
Category: Leadership Development
Category: Leadership And Management

Data-Driven Leadership Skills Course 2: Agile Leadership

Course 2 14 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe and evaluate the role of collective decision making and agile teams

  • Distinguish between agile and efficient leadership structures and their relationship to data

  • Analyse the role of data, volume, quality, and timeliness, in decision making

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data-Informed Decision-Making
Category: Agile Management
Category: Leadership
Category: Leadership Development
Category: Leadership And Management

Data-Driven Leadership Skills Course 3: Data-Driven Leaders

Course 3 12 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyse the role of data, volume, quality, and timeliness, in decision making

  • Critically evaluate, with particular reference to digital data, traditional leadership models

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data-Informed Decision-Making
Category: Agile Management
Category: Leadership
Category: Leadership Development
Category: Leadership And Management

Data-Driven Leadership Skills Capstone Project

Course 4 3 hours

What you'll learn

  • Critically evaluate, with particular reference to digital data, traditional leadership model

  • Distinguish between agile and efficient leadership structures and their relationship to data

  • Analyse the role of data, volume, quality and timeliness, in decision making

  • Analyse and assess leadership narratives and whether they help or hinder modern leaders in a digital age

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data-Informed Decision-Making
Category: Agile Management
Category: Leadership
Category: Leadership Development
Category: Leadership And Management

Instructor

Matt Offord
University of Glasgow
4 Courses553 learners

Offered by

University of Glasgow

