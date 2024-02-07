Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Advanced Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

Advanced Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization

Take your procurement knowledge to the next level. Master strategies how to run a world class procurement organization

Taught in English

Don Klock

Instructor: Don Klock

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 7 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(9 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Specialization - 7 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(9 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 7 course series

Introduction and Course Outline

Course 12 hours

What you'll learn

Procurement Organizations

Course 24 hours

What you'll learn

Global Procurement in a Post Covid World

Course 34 hours

What you'll learn

Supplier Partnerships

Course 42 hours

What you'll learn

Commodity and Currency Hedging

Course 52 hours

What you'll learn

Leveraging Technology to Achieve Results

Course 63 hours

What you'll learn

Special Topics and Specialization Wrap-up

Course 71 hour

What you'll learn

Instructor

Don Klock
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
14 Courses54,257 learners

Offered by

Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions