This specialization is intended for experienced procurement people seeking to develop skills to run a world-class procurement department. Through seven (7) courses you will cover how to run an efficient and effective procurement organization. This specialization will help you operate in a post-Covid world, understand how to create world-class supplier partnerships, and reduce risks through commodity and currency hedging. You will also learn how to leverage technology to make you and your organization more effective. Lastly we cover some timely special topics such as Environmental, Social , and Governance (ESG) and how to run a successful Supplier Diversity program. Outside reading will be provided to reinforce your knowledge.
Applied Learning Project
In addition to the videos, readings and frequent assessments, learners will use their knowledge and newly acquired skills to solve questions for "real" life cases. These cases are required and will be assessed by student Peer Group. All of these items will allow you obtain new skills that will be able to better understand, manage and direct a world-class procurement organization.