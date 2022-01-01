- System Administration
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux
- virtualization
- IBM Power Systems
- Cloud Computing
- Red Hat Linux
- Linux
- IBM PowerVC
- infrastructure as a service
- Openstack
- IBM Cloud
Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization
Master Linux and Cloud Computing. Learn how enterprises use and administer Linux in a private cloud environment.
Offered By
What you will learn
Access the command line.
Manage files from the command line.
Manage local Linux users and groups.
Monitor and manage Linux processes.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
These courses include detailed hands-on exercises (step-by-step guides) which teach a range of concepts from how to get started with Linux, to using Linux in a large private cloud environment. After completing this specialization, you should be able to perform most Linux system administration tasks with ease.
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamentals of Red Hat Enterprise Linux
This course will provide you with a basic introduction to Linux® skills using Red Hat® Enterprise Linux 8. It will show you how a Linux system is organized, and will demonstrate introductory system administration tasks, which you will be able to practice on your own.
Linux System Administration with IBM Power Systems
This course introduces administrative tasks that a system administrator can perform with Linux hosted on IBM Power servers. This includes virtualization concepts such as logical partitioning, installation of Linux, command-line operations, and more interesting administration and device management tasks.
Private Cloud Management on IBM Power Systems
IBM PowerVC, an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) enabling software, provides a self-service cloud console for managing IBM Power Systems. It is built on OpenStack. OpenStack is a collection of open-source software projects that enterprises can use to run their own private cloud infrastructure.
Offered by
Red Hat
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Trust Red Hat® Training and Certification to help build skills and knowledge through flexible training options, real-world content and validation of skills through hands-on certification exams.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
Do I earn an IBM badge upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.