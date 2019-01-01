I manage and create IBM Systems and cloud computing (IaaS/PaaS) related client services and content to monetize systems in our data center. I work closely with IT specialists, consultants and executives around the world to achieve this. I’ve presented to IT personnel and executives at worldwide conferences about IT infrastructure design and cloud-based product implementations, via labs, live demonstrations and presentations. I am passionate about making complex tech understandable to everyone and applying skills to improve products, services and client relationships.