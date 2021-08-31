IBM PowerVC, an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) enabling software, provides a self-service cloud console for managing IBM Power Systems. It is built on OpenStack. OpenStack is a collection of open-source software projects that enterprises can use to run their own private cloud infrastructure.
This course is part of the Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization
Knowlege of virtualization concepts is recommended. The second course in the three-course specialization will help with that.
- IBM PowerVC
- infrastructure as a service
- Openstack
- Cloud Computing
- IBM Cloud
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction to private cloud
Working with your private cloud
System administration on private cloud
Images and virtual machines
Advanced features of IBM Cloud PowerVC Manager
This specialization introduces Red Hat Enterprise Linux system administration and private cloud capabilities of IBM Systems. IBM Power servers will be used to demonstrate these concepts. Through three courses, you will learn a range of concepts from how to get started with Linux, to using Linux in a large private cloud environment with OpenStack-based products such as IBM PowerVC. Brought to you by IBM!
