Course 3 of 3 in the
Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowlege of virtualization concepts is recommended. The second course in the three-course specialization will help with that.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • IBM PowerVC
  • infrastructure as a service
  • Openstack
  • Cloud Computing
  • IBM Cloud
Course 3 of 3 in the
Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowlege of virtualization concepts is recommended. The second course in the three-course specialization will help with that.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to private cloud

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 109 min)
4 hours to complete

Working with your private cloud

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 104 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

System administration on private cloud

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Images and virtual machines

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min)
2 hours to complete

Advanced features of IBM Cloud PowerVC Manager

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min)

