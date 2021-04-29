Chevron Left
Back to Private Cloud Management on IBM Power Systems

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Private Cloud Management on IBM Power Systems by IBM

4.9
stars
35 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

IBM PowerVC, an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) enabling software, provides a self-service cloud console for managing IBM Power Systems. It is built on OpenStack. OpenStack is a collection of open-source software projects that enterprises can use to run their own private cloud infrastructure. This course explains most cloud management features, starting with setting up a private cloud environment from the ground up. It then covers planning, sizing and other advanced administrative tasks you can perform to become an efficient system administrator....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Private Cloud Management on IBM Power Systems

By Muhammad T

Apr 29, 2021

A well organized course with practical skills involved.

Very glad to complete this course. It's a complete step by step guide to become Linux System Administrator, With IBM Power9, with both OpenStack and IBM PowerVC.

By Raoul-Aime K

Apr 15, 2021

Very Good course! I enjoyed the content and labs. Simple but, a good approach of teaching. Thanks!

By Suman K

Sep 1, 2021

Excellent Course, Thank you Instructors and Coursera

By Michael K

Sep 21, 2021

Everything was fine and nice!

By ABHIJIT B

May 19, 2021

Extremely Satisfied

By Thanasan M

Apr 13, 2021

Ho Yesh!! Successfully

By P V R

Sep 2, 2021

very satisfied

By Rohan P

Jul 20, 2021

Very good

By Paulo R T

Mar 27, 2022

good

By Charbel Y

May 23, 2021

Good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder