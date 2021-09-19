This course introduces administrative tasks that a system administrator can perform with Linux hosted on IBM Power servers. This includes virtualization concepts such as logical partitioning, installation of Linux, command-line operations, and more interesting administration and device management tasks.
This course is part of the Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization
- Linux
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux
- virtualization
- IBM Power Systems
- Cloud Computing
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Virtualization with IBM Power Systems
Installing Red Hat Enterprise Linux
System management strategies
All about Systemd
IBM service and productivity tools
Cloud computing
one of the grat course with excellent contents. Helpful for those who wants to start carieer in IBM System Administration with Linux Power tools knowledge.
Knowledge wise, 100% definitely! It will be more helpful if more practical examples were included.
Thank you for sharing with us such a valuable information. It was a great experience.
The practicals could be more of a conversational or atleast live guided excercise type. However, 10/10 on the knowledge part.
This specialization introduces Red Hat Enterprise Linux system administration and private cloud capabilities of IBM Systems. IBM Power servers will be used to demonstrate these concepts. Through three courses, you will learn a range of concepts from how to get started with Linux, to using Linux in a large private cloud environment with OpenStack-based products such as IBM PowerVC. Brought to you by IBM!
