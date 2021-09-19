About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Linux
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux
  • virtualization
  • IBM Power Systems
  • Cloud Computing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Virtualization with IBM Power Systems

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Installing Red Hat Enterprise Linux

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

System management strategies

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

All about Systemd

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

IBM service and productivity tools

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Cloud computing

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min)

About the Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization

Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems

