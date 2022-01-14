Chevron Left
Back to Linux System Administration with IBM Power Systems

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux System Administration with IBM Power Systems by IBM

4.6
stars
54 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces administrative tasks that a system administrator can perform with Linux hosted on IBM Power servers. This includes virtualization concepts such as logical partitioning, installation of Linux, command-line operations, and more interesting administration and device management tasks. This course includes hands-on exercises with systems from an IBM data center....

Top reviews

AM

Mar 5, 2021

A great course to take to master the private cloud offering from IBM and Redhat a leader for technology innovation.

GY

Feb 8, 2022

A great course to take to master the private cloud offering from IBM and Redhat a leader for technology .

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Linux System Administration with IBM Power Systems

By Jilliane M M

Jan 13, 2022

​Knowledge wise, 100% definitely! It will be more helpful if more practical examples were included.

By João F S

Mar 16, 2021

Conteúdo excelente , mas os laboratórios em alguns casos não funcionam . Poderiam dar este feedback pata IBM , os lab´s usando o o A estrutura Power da IBM são muito importantes para o aprendizado .

By Alex M

Mar 6, 2021

A great course to take to master the private cloud offering from IBM and Redhat a leader for technology innovation.

By Gulab Y

Feb 9, 2022

A great course to take to master the private cloud offering from IBM and Redhat a leader for technology .

By Mechnine E M

May 11, 2022

Thank you for sharing with us such a valuable information. It was a great experience.

By Yavuz İ

May 27, 2021

IBM'in neden bu kadar büyük oldugunu anlıyorum. Bilgilerimi yeniden gözden geçirdim

By Tomislav H

Mar 13, 2021

Both Rajan and Miller are great instructors with knowledge and love.

By Jude N B

Oct 5, 2021

It was really informative and educative.

By Michael K

Sep 21, 2021

Everything was fine and nice!

By Shivam K

May 14, 2022

It was Awsome :-)

By Suman K

Aug 15, 2021

Excellent Course.

By Mohammad R

Oct 12, 2021

I love you IBM.

By Aashish P

Jan 15, 2022

Nice course

By Muhammad S

Oct 22, 2021

course instructors are great that they have covered and explained every thing about cloud computing and administration from basic to intermediate level. but i could not get a chance to perform a lab to get hands on experience on IBM environment.

By Ankit S

Apr 21, 2022

one of the grat course with excellent contents. Helpful for those who wants to start carieer in IBM System Administration with Linux Power tools knowledge.

By Ajay A

Sep 20, 2021

The practicals could be more of a conversational or atleast live guided excercise type. However, 10/10 on the knowledge part.

By Arman S

Feb 11, 2022

Everything was good. Just exercises were had some bugs.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder