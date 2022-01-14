AM
Mar 5, 2021
A great course to take to master the private cloud offering from IBM and Redhat a leader for technology innovation.
GY
Feb 8, 2022
By Jilliane M M•
Jan 13, 2022
Knowledge wise, 100% definitely! It will be more helpful if more practical examples were included.
By João F S•
Mar 16, 2021
Conteúdo excelente , mas os laboratórios em alguns casos não funcionam . Poderiam dar este feedback pata IBM , os lab´s usando o o A estrutura Power da IBM são muito importantes para o aprendizado .
By Alex M•
Mar 6, 2021
By Gulab Y•
Feb 9, 2022
By Mechnine E M•
May 11, 2022
Thank you for sharing with us such a valuable information. It was a great experience.
By Yavuz İ•
May 27, 2021
IBM'in neden bu kadar büyük oldugunu anlıyorum. Bilgilerimi yeniden gözden geçirdim
By Tomislav H•
Mar 13, 2021
Both Rajan and Miller are great instructors with knowledge and love.
By Jude N B•
Oct 5, 2021
It was really informative and educative.
By Michael K•
Sep 21, 2021
Everything was fine and nice!
By Shivam K•
May 14, 2022
It was Awsome :-)
By Suman K•
Aug 15, 2021
Excellent Course.
By Mohammad R•
Oct 12, 2021
I love you IBM.
By Aashish P•
Jan 15, 2022
Nice course
By Muhammad S•
Oct 22, 2021
course instructors are great that they have covered and explained every thing about cloud computing and administration from basic to intermediate level. but i could not get a chance to perform a lab to get hands on experience on IBM environment.
By Ankit S•
Apr 21, 2022
one of the grat course with excellent contents. Helpful for those who wants to start carieer in IBM System Administration with Linux Power tools knowledge.
By Ajay A•
Sep 20, 2021
The practicals could be more of a conversational or atleast live guided excercise type. However, 10/10 on the knowledge part.
By Arman S•
Feb 11, 2022
Everything was good. Just exercises were had some bugs.