Google UX Design Professional Certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
What you will learn
Follow the design process: empathize with users, define pain points, ideate solutions, create wireframes and prototypes, test and iterate on designs
Understand the basics of UX research, like planning research studies, conducting interviews and usability studies, and synthesizing research results
Apply foundational UX concepts, like user-centered design, accessibility, and equity-focused design
Create a professional UX portfolio that includes 3 end-to-end projects: a mobile app, a responsive website, and a cross-platform experience
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This program includes over 200 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based activities and assessments that simulate real-world UX design scenarios and are critical for success in the workplace. The content is highly interactive and developed by Google employees with decades of experience in UX design.
You’ll learn how to complete the design process from beginning to end, including: Empathizing with users; Defining user pain points; Coming up with ideas for design solutions; Creating wireframes, mockups, and prototypes; Testing designs through usability studies; Iterating on designs based on feedback.
Through a mix of videos, readings, assessments, and hands-on activities, you’ll learn in-demand design tools, Figma and Adobe XD. You’ll even create a portfolio that includes three projects to share with potential employers to showcase the skills you learned in this program.
Learn concrete skills that top employers are hiring for right now.
There are 7 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design
Build Wireframes and Low-Fidelity Prototypes
Conduct UX Research and Test Early Concepts
