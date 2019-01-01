Now in its second century, Yeshiva University is the oldest and most comprehensive educational institution under Jewish auspices in America. It is an independent university that ranks among the nation's leading academic research institutions and, reflecting the time-honored tradition of Torah Umadda -- where Judaic and secular words intersect-- provides the highest quality Jewish and secular education of any Jewish university in the world. YU Global is YU Online and the content creator for all Coursera courses.