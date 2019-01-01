Yeshiva University Logo

Yeshiva University

Now in its second century, Yeshiva University is the oldest and most comprehensive educational institution under Jewish auspices in America. It is an independent university that ranks among the nation's leading academic research institutions and, reflecting the time-honored tradition of Torah Umadda -- where Judaic and secular words intersect-- provides the highest quality Jewish and secular education of any Jewish university in the world. YU Global is YU Online and the content creator for all Coursera courses.

Courses and Specializations

Steven Fine

Steven Fine

Professor
Jewish History
yu.edu
YeshivaUniversity
yunews
`` YeshivaUniversity
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder