Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals—Is It Worth It?

Find out what Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals certification is and the benefits to being certified. Discover the requirements, salary, and job outlook.
Certification in Azure Fundamentals offers numerous benefits, and the knowledge and skills to use it effectively justify the investment of time and effort needed to pass the exam. The certification verifies your understanding of cloud services and how to deliver using the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.
The Azure suite contains over 200 products and services that range from AI and machine learning to web services [1]. Discover how Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals Certification boosts your positioning within the cloud profession, whether you're a beginner, cloud developer, business decision-maker, or sales and marketing professional.
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals is both a certification exam and a learning series designed to prepare you for the exam. The six-part learning series provides a high-level overview of the core Azure cloud platform components. You will participate in exercises that provide hands-on experience as you explore everything Azure can do.
Your study can be either self-paced at no charge or instructor-led for a fee. The six learning paths of Microsoft Azure Fundamentals guide you to learn how to describe:
Core Azure concepts
Core Azure services
Core Azure solution and management tools
General and network security features
Identity, governance, privacy, and compliance features
Microsoft service level agreements and cost management
Once you feel proficient in these areas, you can register for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 exam, which covers the concepts above. Your certification will show current and potential employers or clients your expertise using the Azure cloud platform and cloud concepts.
Certification in Microsoft Azure Fundamentals is valuable if you want to acquire or prove your fundamental knowledge of cloud services, specifically Microsoft Azure. The exam is meant for people new to Azure or at the beginning stages of learning how to use cloud services and solutions. Benefits of Azure certification include:
Flexible career options as companies and enterprises participate in a mass migration to the cloud
An efficient learning experience that allows you to learn quickly and thoroughly
The ability to reduce IT costs for your company since Azure can significantly lower IT costs
Utilizing Azure's highly robust security standards
Validation that you are committed to improving your skills and advancing in your career
Increased job opportunities as you qualify for opportunities that require certification
Potential for a higher salary
Possible college credit through the American Council on Education
Before taking the certification exam, you should know basic IT concepts, such as app development, app support, networking, computing, and storage. You should also understand Azure architecture, services, management, governance, and cloud concepts. Taking the Azure Fundamentals learning series and other learning paths can help you meet these prerequisites.
To prepare for the certification exam, you can study on your own, take courses led by instructors, or a combination of the two. Within these learning paths are both paid and free options.
Learn the core concepts of Azure by accessing Microsoft's collection of six learning paths. The coursework is online, free, and includes both text and video instruction. The modules take approximately 10 hours to complete in total.
Microsoft also offers preparation for the Azure Fundamentals exam through instructor-led classes. You'll learn the same concepts as in its self-paced modules with the added benefit of a live instructor. You will have access to lectures, hands-on labs, and demonstrations to aid your learning. The course takes one day to complete and is primarily virtual. Prices vary by location.
After learning the basic concepts, practice tests are an excellent approach to preparing for the exam. Practice tests designed by Microsoft professionals assess all the objectives you'll encounter on your exam. You can access an official practice exam for a fee through Microsoft's educational partner Pearson.
Microsoft also provides a host of additional resources that you can access to learn about and keep up with the latest advancements in Azure concepts. These include:
The Microsoft Azure blog
Azure Friday vlogs
Microsoft Learn community
Azure documentation library
Cloud technologies are in high demand, and Microsoft Azure is one of the leading cloud platforms. Nearly 70 percent of organizations worldwide use Azure as their cloud provider, according to Statista [2], and Microsoft reports over 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies use Azure [3].
You can work in nearly any industry with Azure Fundamentals certification. Microsoft Azure provides cloud solutions for many industries, including but not limited to:
Financial services
Government
Health care
Manufacturing
Retail
Energy
Media and entertainment
Agriculture
Gaming
Banking
Gaining Azure Fundamentals certification can enhance your employability and success at work in many IT roles that work within the cloud, including:
Cloud developer: $95,208 [4]
Security engineer: $92,066 [5]
Data engineer: $94,233 [6]
Web developer:$77,719 [7]
Beyond Azure Fundamentals, Microsoft offers about 30 cloud-based and Azure-specific certifications at the Associate, Expert, and Specialty levels. Every Azure certification, whether foundational, role-based, or specialty, includes training to help you improve your skills and show your accomplishments. These credentials allow you to hone your skills and establish yourself as a more skilled practitioner in the technology sector. A sampling of Microsoft Azure Certifications you can get include:
Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals
Azure AI Fundamentals
Identity and Access Administrator Associate
Azure Administrator Associate
Azure Database Administrator Associate
Azure Data Scientist Associate
Teams Support Engineer Associate
Azure Data Engineer Associate
Power Platform Solution Architect Expert
Azure Virtual Desktop Specialty
You can progress to more advanced positions as you increase your knowledge, skills, education, and experience. Microsoft Associate, Expert, and Specialty certifications are helpful for advancement to and success in these roles:
Solutions architect: $122,677 [8]
Azure cloud architect: $115,417 [9]
Cloud DevOps engineer: $109,353[10]
Big data specialist: $76,481[11]
Storage engineer: $101,422[12]
Enterprise architect: $125,752 [13]
Director of information technology: $134,537[14]
US Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms web and software developers, which includes Azure professions, are in high demand, with a projected increase in jobs of 25 percent between 2021 and 2031 [15]. The average job growth rate is only 5 percent.
As more businesses move to the cloud, the need for talented cloud Azure developers will only grow. Among the added advantages of Microsoft Azure occupations is the ability to choose which path to take based on your goals and skill set.
To advance in your current career or find a high-paying position in the cloud industry, consider taking the Getting Started with Azure offered by LearnQuest on Coursera to learn more the Azure platform. When you're considering certification, you can get ready with the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization prep course offered by Microsoft on Coursera.
specialization
Launch your career in cloud computing. Prepare for the Microsoft AZ-900 certification exam.
4.6
(1,461 ratings)
41,689 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Describe the benefits of cloud computing in Microsoft Azure, Explain core cloud concepts, Describe core Microsoft Azure services, Describe core Microsoft Azure architecture components, Describe Microsoft Azure management tools, Choose the correct Microsoft Azure Artificial Intelligence service to address different kinds of business challenges, Choose the best Microsoft Azure IoT service for a given business scenario, Choose the best Microsoft Azure software development process tools and services for a given business scenario, Describe Microsoft Azure security solutions, Understand what it means to build a cloud governance strategy in Microsoft Azure, Estimate and manage your cloud spend in Microsoft Azure, Describe how Microsoft Azure adheres to common regulatory and compliance standards, Explain how Microsoft Azure's service-level agreements (SLAs) can impact your application design decisions, Secure access to cloud resources in Microsoft Azure, AZ-900 exam preparation, Practice certification exams
Yes, the certification confirms you understand cloud fundamentals and how Azure delivers desired results. The certification shows you basic knowledge of cloud concepts and Azure services, workloads, security, privacy, pricing, and support. This can help you qualify for positions that require certification or see it as an asset.
A Microsoft Azure certification allows you to explore various employment opportunities in cloud computing. You can become a cloud architect, a developer, or a solution architect, among other IT occupations that work with the cloud.
If your dream job requires an AWS skill set, focus on AWS certifications. If the organization you work in uses Azure and you want to stay there to add more value to the organization, opt for Azure certifications. To increase your prospects of earning higher wages in the IT industry, go for cross-certifications. Professionals often go for cross-certification in combinations such as AWS and Azure or AWS and Google Cloud, or sometimes even combining all three cloud providers. According to Hashicorp, 76 percent of companies use more than one cloud service. 16
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.