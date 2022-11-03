Learn About Crello: Cost, Functionality, Courses, Alternatives

Crello is a cloud-based graphic design program that makes layouts look great for clients. Learn about Crello, its costs, and alternatives.
Since Crello first launched in 2016, it has been a powerful tool used by professionals in many industries to create high-quality graphic designs for various projects. In January 2022, it merged with VistaPrint and rebranded as VistaCreate.
Still, many people know the cloud-based program as Crello. It remains one of the most popular graphic design programs with a massive library of more than one million royalty-free images, thousands of professionally made templates, and easy-to-use tools to create static and animated projects for online and offline uses.
Crello is a graphic design online program with straightforward tools that make it easy for people without a graphic design background to create beautiful images for various projects. It lets you create static designs using images, photos, and visuals that incorporate videos, audio, and animations.
Using this program, you can quickly make aesthetically pleasing content for social media posts, blogs, marketing, and advertising projects, invitations, flyers, and more. Start from scratch using custom dimensions, or choose from a format made for a specific project.
Crello is a web-based program, unlike other graphic design software requiring downloads to your computer. You create a personalized account that you can access anywhere you have an internet connection. You don’t have to worry about compatibility or losing your work if something happens to your computer or smartphone.
Once you are signed in, you can choose from thousands of templates that you can easily customize with your own words, images, or other files. The result can be print-ready or shared digitally.
Crello has a free version for everyone and a pro version with more features that can be an essential part of a professional graphic designer’s toolbox.
Since Crello combined forces with VistaPrint to become VistaCreate, it offers even more benefits. One of the most significant benefits is that this program allows people with a limited understanding of graphic design principles and limited availability of royalty-free images and templates to make impressive designs for affordable rates.
Some of the benefits of the free version of Crello include the following:
Design library of over one million royalty-free photos, videos, and vectors
No limits to downloads
Background removal tool
Brand kit, which stores the logo, typography, and color palettes used in creating professional and personal brand identities
10GB online project storage
The pro plan includes all the benefits that the free version offers, as well as:
A more extensive design library of over 70 million royalty-free files with no attribution needed
Team accounts, so many people can access a project at once
Multiple brand kits for different clients
Unlimited storage
Plus, with both versions, users have access to more than 75,000 ready-to-use design templates, hundreds of royalty-free fonts from which to choose, and the ability to add stickers like talking bubbles, shapes, icons, lines, frames, and borders to any project. You can also add animated objects and audio files.
Crello also includes image cropping and resizing tools, which allow you to adjust contrast, fade, and saturation. Along with downloading your completed projects to your computer or device, you can also post them directly to Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram from Crello.
Crello has two usage options.
There is a no-cost free version, and for more functionality, there is the VistaCreate Pro Plan version at the cost of $10 a month.
Both are available on the computer and as an app on Android and iOS.
What you can create with Crello is vast. Some popular project options include:
Social media content:
Facebook posts, covers, event covers, video covers, video stories, ads
Instagram posts, highlight covers, stories, video stories, ads
LinkedIn covers
Pinterest graphics
Tumblr graphics
Twitch offline banners
Twitter posts, headers, ads
YouTube channel art, video thumbnails
Documents:
Brochures
Certificates
Flyers
Invitations
Cards
Invoices
Letterhead
Menus
Newsletters
Postcards
Posters
Resumes
Graphics:
Logos, animated logos
Email headers
Infographics
Storyboards
Zoom backgrounds
Blog posts, headers, banners
Projects:
Coupons
eBooks
Gift certificates
Photo books
Schedule planners
Recipe cards
T-shirts
Tickets
Business cards
Labels
Presentations
Proposals
Full HD videos
If you want to make something else, it’s possible to start designing a project with other dimensions or simple shapes.
Anyone who wants to complete a visual project can use Crello or VistaCreate. While individuals, such as social media influencers, frequently use the program’s graphic design tools, many professionals rely on it.
Start-up owners or leaders of small businesses often wear many hats, including serving as their marketing team. Instead of producing amateur-looking advertisements, social media posts, website elements, blogs, and outreach videos, they can use the tools offered by Crello to make content that looks like a professional made it.
Social media influencers and marketing executives may opt for Crello’s pro plan to create content consistent with their client's brand identities. Whether the marketing executive works for a company or runs their own freelancing business, they can use this graphic design tool to make unique visual content.
Presentations to students of all grades, including university levels, must be highly engaging to be most effective at conveying lessons. That’s why teachers and professors use Crello. Corporate trainers also use Crello for consultation work to create memorable graphics and presentations for their work.
Crello can also be used to make invitations, name tags, seat placement cards, thank you cards, and guest books for weddings. Wedding planners can create a matching set with the same font, color palette, and images to align with their vision for the bride and groom’s special day.
Marketing professionals create comprehensive outreach plans for their clients, but they may not have the graphic design skills to design the needed deliverables. Crello helps them execute their business plans by creating appealing visuals for small and medium-sized businesses.
Crello is not just used for digital projects, although that is a common use. People who want to design printed materials also benefit from the program. Posters, flyers, coupons, and business cards are some types of the printed material you can create with Crello.
You can also use other free or low-cost online graphic design tools. Each has benefits that set it apart from the competition, making it worthwhile to try a few before mastering one.
One of the most popular online graphic design tools is Canva. It also has a user-friendly interface, like Crello, but with a drag-and-drop technology that makes it easy to insert particular elements into a project. This program also has built-in integrations, so it’s possible to immediately email, link, or share on social media without downloading and saving the file. It has more than 250,000 templates from which to choose, as well as unlimited downloads for the free version.
This online graphic design program has more than 1,000 templates for social media project use. Buffer, HubSpot, and Marketo are integrated as well. While there is 24/7 customer support, DesignWizard is not available on mobile devices as an app.
Piktochart is another graphic design tool with a user-friendly interface for photo editing, flyers, infographics, and more. While often used for social media projects, it is best known for creating professional reports. Unlike the other programs, it is easy to transfer complex data from your files online.
With one million stock images and vector files, you have plenty to choose from when creating content on BeFunky. It provides a simple design process, which you can access on your computer and a mobile app.
People with little graphic design experience may also appreciate Vectr, a mobile app and a web-based version that integrates easily. However, people primarily use this program to create vector files for offline designs such as flyers, brochures, business cards, and other print-ready projects.
