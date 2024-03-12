Cybersecurity Jobs in Atlanta

Learn about why Atlanta is a great location for pursuing cybersecurity jobs, what types of roles are available, the skills you need, and what steps you can take to gain these skills.
Organizations are growing more reliant on technology for their businesses leading to a rise in occupations dedicated to safeguarding systems, networks, and sensitive data. It has become important for companies to hire knowledgeable professionals with the skills and tools to protect digital assets and prevent cybercrimes from harming their businesses.
You can apply for cybersecurity jobs in many diverse industries and businesses today, enabling you to explore a career path that matches your skills and desires. The high demand for cybersecurity jobs allows you to take advantage of this flexible opportunity.
Atlanta is a desirable location to find cybersecurity opportunities due to its growing population and commitment to innovation related to cybersecurity. Learning about different cybersecurity careers and how you can gain the skills to succeed in these roles allows you to determine your pathway for a cybersecurity job in Atlanta.
The city of Atlanta benefits from Georgia being one of the most prominent states for cybersecurity. Georgia incentivizes companies to innovate and grow through their research and development credits, jobs tax credits, and overall low corporate tax rates. Over 75 cybersecurity companies have headquarters or campuses within Georgia, and Atlanta has seen growth of 15 percent in technology jobs in the past five years alone [2]. These factors create a flourishing environment for companies to expand and compete.
Georgia proved its commitment to innovation in cybersecurity in 2018 through its $106 million investment in creating a centralized cyber center in the state [1]. The new cyber center enables academic institutions, government establishments, and corporations to join and push the cybersecurity industry forward through research, education, and other means. Georgia and Atlanta also offer top-tier academic institutions, such as the Georgia Institute of Technology, where cybersecurity talent can learn and pursue degrees.
Cybersecurity jobs in various industries exist today that you can pursue, depending upon your overall interests and skill set. These cybersecurity roles are in demand currently, and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that cybersecurity jobs, in general, will grow by 32 percent in demand from 2022 to 2032, which is faster than the average for all jobs in the US [3]. Below are six distinct roles within cybersecurity that you can pursue in Atlanta.
Average annual salary in Atlanta: $86,040 [4]
Requirements: Bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, information technology, programming, or related field
Cybersecurity analysts are experts at finding potential cyber threats and preventing intrusions on an organization’s networks and various systems through vulnerability analysis techniques, creating software tools, and maintaining security procedures.
Read more: What Does a Cybersecurity Analyst Do? Job Guide
Average annual salary in Atlanta: $108,443 [5]
Requirements: Bachelor's or master's in cybersecurity, computer science, information technology, or related field
Within organizations, cybersecurity engineers are responsible for various duties, including developing security solutions, creating efficient procedures to safeguard digital assets, and responding to cybersecurity events as they happen.
Read more: 5 Cybersecurity Career Paths (and How to Get Started)
Average annual salary in Atlanta: $104,884 [6]
Requirements: Bachelor's in information assurance, cybersecurity, information technology, or related field
Comparable to the responsibilities of an ethical hacker, penetration testers search for and address security flaws in an organization’s devices and systems. These positions are becoming more common today in fields where handling sensitive data is prevalent.
Read more: How to Become a Penetration Tester: Career Guide
Average annual salary in Atlanta: $169,435 [7]
Requirements: Master's in computer science, engineering, or business and professional experience in cybersecurity
As a member of the executive leadership team in a company, CISOs oversee firm-wide security initiatives. You'll aim to reduce risk and ensure the security of important systems and data by working with other leaders in a firm to manage technology-related risks, develop cybersecurity plans, and create procedures to recover important data if a breach does occur.
Average annual salary in Atlanta: $65,649 [8]
Requirements: High school diploma or bachelor's degree in computer science, information systems, or a related field and experience in a call center
A help desk supervisor within an organization handles information technology issues for customers, acting as the first contact that customers reach out to for help. These roles manage and investigate help requests to find efficient solutions and identify areas of improvement. Other duties may include aiding software updates and supporting users with network connection troubles.
Read more: How to Become a Help Desk Technician in 3 Steps
Average annual salary in Atlanta: $84,210 [9]
Requirements: Associate or bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, information security, or computer science
Security administrators lead a team of cybersecurity analysts to mitigate cyber threats and handle any potential damages if an attack does occur. They create security procedures to share with an organization, maintain a company’s security system, and solve security-related issues.
Careers within cybersecurity require a specific set of technical and workplace skills to accomplish tasks effectively. Developing your skill set further and filling in any gaps you may be missing can help you stand out from the competition during the application process.
Cybersecurity professionals utilize workplace skills to lead teams and protect an organization’s systems and devices from various threats. These skills, paired with strong technical abilities, allow you to execute your job successfully and have the ability to describe technical concepts to different audiences who may not have experience in a technical role. Important workplace skills to focus on in cybersecurity roles include:
Communication
Problem-solving
Attention to detail
Ability to adapt
Networking
Leadership qualities
Collaboration
Empathy
Read more: What Are Job Skills and Why Do They Matter?
Cybersecurity jobs deal with the infrastructure of systems and networks within an organization and require you to have a robust set of technical skills at your disposal. For most cybersecurity professionals, one of the main goals is to protect systems from being attacked by providing secure defenses. Some common technical skills used in cybersecurity jobs are:
Coding expertise
Experience with operating systems
Risk assessment abilities
Penetration testing experience
Computer science fundamentals
Security auditing
Computer forensics
Linux server administration
Since cybersecurity careers require a certain set of workplace and technical skills, it is helpful to understand how you can acquire these skills. Looking at factors such as education, experience, boot camps, and certifications provides a few places to start pursuing these lucrative careers.
A bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity or a related field, such as computer science, computer engineering, cybersecurity operations, or information technology, is a common requirement for cybersecurity roles. In some instances, an associate degree or no degree can be enough to obtain employment in cybersecurity.
Associate degree programs, usually two years long, can help you gain the necessary skills to secure entry-level jobs. If you lack a degree, you may still qualify for a position by obtaining relevant experience, finishing bootcamps, and earning certifications.
Obtaining a master’s degree can help you advance in your career and land a senior cybersecurity position. Master’s degree holders are typically given preference by employers when hiring for roles where you may be responsible for training other professionals in cybersecurity or working in some capacity related to public policy in cybersecurity.
Employers who are seeking to fill cybersecurity positions frequently give preference to applicants who have prior experience in the field at another job. An excellent way to kickstart your career is to obtain relevant experience through internships. Cybersecurity internships are available in many industries and companies.
Your prior experience may help you qualify for a cybersecurity job depending on the professional employment you've had and the duties you handled in this role. Today’s cybersecurity professionals frequently switch from one career path to another. Other fields with relevant experience include security, systems engineering, software development, information technology, and others.
Another excellent method to acquire the required skills for a cybersecurity career is to attend and finish a cybersecurity boot camp. Since these boot camps expose you to industry experts and real-life situations pertinent to cybersecurity jobs, they can help you fully prepare to land an entry-level job in a year.
Boot camps are also useful for full-time employees who want to switch careers to cybersecurity because they enable you to pursue professional growth in cybersecurity. At the same time, you continue to manage your day job. If you are interested in enrolling in a cybersecurity boot camp, some of the top options for you include:
The Cybersecurity Bootcamp at UT Austin
Penn Cybersecurity Bootcamp
UC Berkeley Coding Bootcamp
Northwestern Cybersecurity Bootcamp
Certifications are a great option to acquire the skills and abilities needed for your first cybersecurity job. They are also useful to help you advance your career in the cybersecurity field once you have gained relevant experience.
Typically, obtaining certifications involves passing an exam on the topics covered and meeting various requirements related to professional work experience. When applying for jobs, having certifications lets you demonstrate to potential employers that you have the necessary skill set in relevant disciplines to succeed in cybersecurity. Some of the most relevant and popular cybersecurity certifications are:
CompTIA Security +
Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)
Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) certifications
Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP)
Certified Chief Information Security Officer (C|CISO)
Read more: The CompTIA Certification Path Explained
To learn more about cybersecurity jobs and how to prepare yourself to attain these roles in Atlanta or elsewhere, completing a course or receiving a relevant certificate is a great place to start.
Check out Foundations of Cybersecurity by Google on Coursera. This course features a shareable Professional Certificate and covers the basics related to ethics in cybersecurity, the core skills needed for these jobs, how cybersecurity threats impact organizations, and the tools deployed by analysts in this field.
Another relevant course worth checking out is the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Assessment. Taught at an intermediate level, this course leverages knowledge from industry experts to expose you to key skills used in cybersecurity jobs, real cybersecurity projects for you to gain experience, and common tools used in the industry.
Georgia. “Cybersecurity Innovation in Georgia, https://www.georgia.org/center-of-innovation/areas-of-expertise/information-technology/cybersecurity.” Accessed November 24, 2023.
Georgia. “Cyber Security, https://www.georgia.org/industries/technology/cybersecurity.” Accessed November 24, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Information Security Analyst, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm.” Accessed March 12, 2024.
Glassdoor. “How much does a Cybersecurity Analyst make in Atlanta, GA?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/cybersecurity-analyst-salary-SRCH_IM52_KO0,21.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed March 12, 2024.
Glassdoor. “How much does a CyberSecurity Engineer make in Atlanta, GA?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/atlanta-cybersecurity-engineer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,7_IM52_KO8,30.htm.” Accessed March 12, 2024.
Glassdoor. “How much does a Penetration Tester make in Atlanta, GA?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/atlanta-penetration-tester-salary-SRCH_IL.0,7_IM52_KO8,26.htm.” Accessed March 12, 2024.
Glassdoor. “How much does a Chief Information Security Officer make in Atlanta, GA?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/atlanta-chief-information-security-officer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,7_IM52_KO8,42.htm.” Accessed March 12, 2024.
Glassdoor. “How much does a Help Desk Supervisor make in Atlanta, GA?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/atlanta-help-desk-supervisor-salary-SRCH_IL.0,7_IM52_KO8,28.htm.” Accessed March 12, 2024.
Glassdoor. “How much does a Security Administrator make in Atlanta, GA?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/atlanta-security-administrator-salary-SRCH_IL.0,7_IM52_KO8,30.htm.” Accessed March 12, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.