7 Finance Entry-level Jobs + How to Get One

Finance can be a great career path for people who enjoy working with numbers, learning about how the economy works, investing successfully, and helping companies and individuals achieve their financial goals. Getting an entry-level job in finance can offer several career benefits, including:
Gaining valuable experience
Building finance skills and knowledge
Growing a professional network
Qualifying for a more advanced role
Making a positive impact on companies and individuals
As you consider a career in finance, let’s explore your job prospects at the entry-level and beyond.
Because most companies benefit from having a finance professional on staff, you will likely find job opportunities in a variety of industries. As of April 2022, Glassdoor lists over 64,000 US jobs in finance, while Indeed lists over 177,000 US jobs in finance, with almost 60,000 of them listed as entry-level. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), jobs in business and finance occupations are expected to increase by 8 percent by 2030 [1].
The BLS reports that, as of May 2021, the median annual income for people in business and finance occupations was $76,570, higher than the average salary for all occupations, $58,260 [1, 2]. According to Glassdoor, an entry-level credit analyst can make, on average, $75,650, which includes the base salary and additional pay such as commissions, profit sharing, bonuses, etc. A chief financial officer, which is a more advanced position, can make around $123,000, including a base salary and additional pay.
Continue reading to discover entry-level jobs in finance, how to get one, and courses you can take to build job-ready skills.
In this section, you will explore entry-level jobs in finance, including their average total pay (base salary + additional pay) in the US, required skills and qualifications, typical responsibilities, and advancement opportunities. Job information is taken from Glassdoor, as of April 2022.
What they make: $81,860
What they do: track the financial performance of an organization, create forecasts, stay abreast of regulations and policies, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or related field, knowledge of Excel and financial modeling, etc.
Where to go from there: senior positions in financial analysis, financial consultant, controller, financial manager
What they make: $97,438
What they do: raise capital for businesses and individuals, issue debt and sell equity, examine risks, execute financial transactions, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in finance or related field, some experience in investment banking, proficiency in risk analysis, experience with SQL and other software systems, etc.
Where to go from there: senior roles in investment banking
What they make: $65,282
What they do: prepare tax returns, help taxpayers minimize what they owe while fulfilling tax obligations, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting, experience preparing tax returns, bookkeeping skills, general ledger skills, CPA credential is helpful, etc.
Where to go from there: tax accountant, tax consultant, tax analyst
What they make: $89,963
What they do: help clients manage current finances and plan for the future, including investments, estate planning, and retirement, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, financial literacy skills, knowledge of financial liabilities, CFP ® is helpful, etc.
Where to go from there: senior roles in financial advising, other roles in finance
What they make: $75,650
What they do: assess credit individuals’ data and financial statements to determine risks in lending to them, assess credit applicants, stay abreast of financial trends and news, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in accounting, business, finance, or related field, experience in R language and spreadsheets, understanding of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), etc.
Where to go from there: credit analyst for businesses, senior roles in credit analysis
What they make: $81,705
What they do: advise organizations on how to optimize budgets, analyze financial data, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or a related field, skills in math or statistics, budgetary experience, etc.
Where to go from there: advanced roles in budget analysis, other roles in finance
What they make: $62,978
What they do: evaluate claims and investigate circumstances, negotiate claim settlements, oversee payouts to policyholders, etc.
Skills and qualifications they need: high school diploma may be sufficient for some positions, other positions may require a bachelor’s degree in business, finance, or related field.
Where to go from there: advanced claims adjuster roles, other roles in finance
Once you settle on a career path in finance, begin the process of getting your entry-level finance job. Focus your efforts by following the steps below.
Most entry-level jobs in this field require at least a bachelor’s degree in finance, business, or a related field. Finance degree programs typically cover disciplines like accounting, microeconomics, macroeconomics, as well as skills like financial analysis, financial reporting, and forecasting.
Consider taking additional courses in finance, or getting a certification in a specific area, such as the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), or honing skills like data analysis, which is increasingly important in this field.
Read more: What Can You Do with a Finance Degree? 7 Career Paths for 2022
Before you seek employment at the entry-level, gaining some experience in finance can offer several benefits:
Applying what you learned in a degree program or course to real-world scenarios
Honing your skills in finance
Standing out among other finance job candidates
To gain experience, scour job sites and reach out to your network to find internships, volunteer roles, or even freelance or contract work in finance. For example, you could assist startup founders with their bookkeeping or offer a seminar at a school or organization on topics in personal finance.
Coursera learner Diego P.’s career shows how a job in finance can bring together different skill sets. Diego built upon his background in applied mathematics and computer science with courses like Machine Learning from Stanford University to work in analytics roles for banks and ultimately launch his own Fintech start-up.
With the range of possibilities across industries, high salary expectations, and optimistic job growth projections for people in finance, you may find many entry-level opportunities to gain entry into this field. For example, Glassdoor lists Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, Amazon, Boeing, and Verizon among the top companies hiring financial analysts.
Search sites like Linkedin, Indeed, and Glassdoor for entry-level finance positions you’re qualified to fill and that align with your career goals. You can also search job sites specifically for finance, like eFinancialCareers and BrokerHunter. Review each job listing’s requirements, in terms of education, training, experience, and skills, as well as opportunities for career growth.
As part of your job search, spend some time honing your interviewing skills, enhancing your resume, and reflecting on your talents and career goals.
Learning online can be a great way to build finance knowledge and skills and explore your career potential. Explore these three options:
specialization
Become a Strategic Financial Manager . Develop an integrated financial management framework.
4.7
(4,197 ratings)
63,262 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Financial Mismanagement, Financial Management, Risk Management, Investment, Financial Aid Management, Financial Accounting, Accounting, Accrual, Financial Statement, Cash Flow, Cash Flow Statement, Stock, Finance, Investment Strategy, Financial Markets, Corporate Finance, Project, Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A), Debt
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(57,199 ratings)
807,995 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, Sample Size Determination, Data Integrity, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation, Tableau Software, Presentation, R Programming, R Markdown, Rstudio, Job portfolio, case study
specialization
Build a Winning Investment Portfolio. Improve your investment strategies with real-world skills, insights, and analytical tools.
4.5
(1,855 ratings)
48,898 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Performance Attribution, Behavioral Finance, Financial Markets, Behavioral Economics, Bond Valuation, Finance, Investment, Risk Management, Portfolio Construction, Risk Analysis, Portfolio Optimization, Cognitive Bias
What Can You Do with a Finance Degree? 7 Career Paths for 2022
5 High-Paying Entry-Level Remote Jobs (and How to Land Them)
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Business and Financial Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/business-and-financial/home.htm.” Accessed April 21, 2022.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “May 2021 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates United States, https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_nat.htm#00-0000.” Accessed April 20, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.