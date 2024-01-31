How to use Google Keyword Planner

Learn how you can use Google Keyword Planner to create a keyword plan and search campaign for your business.
Showing up high in search engine results is essential for your business, and one way you can work toward that goal is by creating a keyword plan and search campaign using Google Keyword Planner. The tool is free to use—you just have to have a Google Ads account—and you can use it to search for new keywords or get information on existing ones. Google Keyword Planner also provides monthly searches, the average cost for your ad to show on specific keyword searches, and more.
Here's a quick summary of the steps you'll take to use Google Keyword Planner:
Make sure you have a Google Ads account.
Access the Google Keyword Planner.
Determine if you want to search for new keywords or use existing ones to get search volumes and forecasts.
Organize and filter your results.
Let's take a closer look at each step:
Before starting with Google Keyword Planner, sign in to your existing Google Ads account or sign up for a new one. To do that, visit the Google Ads homepage and follow the prompts. This usually involves answering questions to provide some information about yourself and your business.
Once you have a Google Ads account, set your account to Expert Mode rather than Smart Mode. You'll also need to create at least one Google Adwords campaign. You can pause the campaign and leave it inactive if you aren't ready to pay for the campaign, though you will need to enter your billing information. Once you've done this, click on the wrench icon that says Tools on the toolbar on the left side of your account page. Under Planning, click on Keyword Planner.
You have two options when you begin using the Google Keyword Planner. You can click on Discover new keywords and search for new keywords, or upload keywords you already have by clicking on Get search volume and forecasts. If you opt to find new keywords, you can enter words related to your products or your website to get results.
Once you search for keywords, you can filter and organize your results with options, such as location, language, search networks, and date range. You can even exclude certain keywords, such as adult keywords, and sort your results in other ways.
You can also Organize keywords into ad groups. For this option, you can choose specific keywords, use your website, or upload a file. Once you do this, click on Auto-organize Keywords. Your results will show a list of ad groups and keyword suggestions.
