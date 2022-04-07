What Is a STEM Degree? And What Can You Do With One?

A STEM degree offers many opportunities to enter a career in one of the hard sciences or advance your current position. Learn more about the opportunities that await you.
A STEM degree is a degree in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. Occupations in STEM fields are projected to grow by 8 percent by 2029, compared with 3.7 percent for all occupations, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [1]. By earning a degree in one of these disciplines, you could enter the workforce prepared for a variety of in-demand and high-paying careers. In fact, the National Association of Colleges and Employers list of 10 top-paid majors among the class of 2020 graduates comprised only STEM fields [2].
Let’s take a closer look at what types of STEM degrees are out there, as well as associated job prospects.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and degrees in STEM can be broken down into these four broad categories. Let’s take a closer look at each.
Science is the study of the material and physical and natural world. Many jobs in the sciences require at least a bachelor’s degree in a related field. Some of the most common science bachelor’s degrees conferred during the 2018-2019 school year included [3]:
|Major
|Number of bachelor’s degrees awarded
|Nursing
|143,232
|Biology
|75,016
|Kinesiology and exercise science
|25,514
|Chemistry
|13,723
|Health sciences
|13,147
These are some of the fastest-growing jobs that generally require a degree in science, along with their projected growth by 2030, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [4]:
Environmental science and protection technician: 11 percent
Clinical laboratory technologist or technician: 11 percent
Exercise physiologist: 13 percent
Forest science technician: 16 percent
Veterinarian: 17 percent
Medical scientist: 17 percent
Genetic counselor: 26 percent
Epidemiologist: 30 percent
Physician assistant: 31 percent
Nurse practitioner: 45 percent
When we apply science and math to human activity, we get technology, a field with high demand for skilled workers. While not all tech jobs require a degree, many employers seek candidates through college recruiting programs, and some offer tuition reimbursement and opportunity for continuing education. As we rely more and more on technology, job opportunities should continue to expand.
Some of the most common technology bachelor’s degrees conferred during the 2018-2019 school year included [3]:
|Major
|Number of bachelor’s degrees awarded
|Computer science
|30,140
|Information technology
|11,034
|Information science
|8,823
|Computer and information systems security
|4,819
An advantage of technology careers is that some jobs offer the ability to work remotely. If you’re looking for a career that you can do from home, a STEM degree in technology could open up new opportunities. These are some of the fastest-growing jobs that generally require a degree in technology, along with their projected growth by 2030, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [4]:
Web developer or digital designer: 13 percent
Special effects artist or animator: 16 percent
Software developer, quality assurance analyst, or tester: 22 percent
Computer and information research scientist: 22 percent
Information security analyst: 33 percent
Read more: Computer Science vs. Information Technology: Careers, Degrees, and More
If technology is the result of applying science and math to human activity, engineering comprises the methods that get us there—the design, building, and operation of machines, engines, and other structures. Some of the most common engineering bachelor’s degrees conferred during the 2018-2019 school year included [3]:
|Major
|Number of bachelor’s degrees awarded
|Mechanical engineering
|36,817
|Electrical and electronics engineering
|17,398
|Civil engineering
|14,518
|Chemical engineering
|11,107
|Computer engineering
|8,882
Generally, you’ll need an engineering degree to be competitive in the field. These are some of the fastest-growing jobs that generally require a degree in engineering, along with their projected growth by 2030, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [4]:
Petroleum engineer: 8 percent
Materials engineer: 8 percent
Civil engineer: 8 percent
Aerospace engineer: 8 percent
Aerospace engineering and operations technologist or technician: 9 percent
Environmental engineering technologist or technician: 8 percent
Chemical engineer: 9 percent
Technical writer: 12 percent
Industrial engineer: 14 percent
If you love mathematics, the science of numbers, quantity, and space, a STEM degree can set you on a path to a rewarding career. Mathematics offers career opportunities in academia and industry in fields ranging from technology to finance. Some of the most common math-related bachelor’s degrees conferred during the 2018-2019 school year included [3]:
|Major
|Number of bachelor’s degrees awarded
|Mathematics
|18,116
|Econometrics and quantitative economics
|7,789
|Statistics
|2,938
|Applied mathematics
|2,632
Math skills translate across numerous jobs and industries. By earning a math-related degree, you could potentially build a career in any number of fields that interest you. These are some of the fastest-growing jobs that generally require a degree in math, along with their projected growth by 2030, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [4]:
Economist: 13 percent
Actuary: 24 percent
Postsecondary teacher: 24 percent
Operations research analyst: 25 percent
Data scientist: 31 percent
Mathematician or statistician: 33 percent
Jobs in STEM are projected to continue growing, along with the demand for skilled candidates to fill positions in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Explore how earning your STEM degree online from a top university could open up new opportunities in high-growth industries like data science, computer science, and cybersecurity.
