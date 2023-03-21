What Is a Development Team?

A development team is a group of people who work together to develop a piece of software, product, or service from initial ideation to completion. While many people use the term as short-hand to refer to a software development team (which develops software), a project development team can actually be any team focused on developing a particular project, whether it be constructing a building or manufacturing a new toy.
A project development team often includes a project manager, who oversees the planning and execution of the project, as well as project support members like a project coordinator. The roles of additional team members will depend on the nature of the project but can include both internal and external stakeholders who contribute to the project’s development in different ways. There are many ways to organize a development team. While some are organized in strict hierarchies in which everyone’s roles and responsibilities are clearly defined, many others consist of small, cross-functional teams in which all members contribute to the development and completion of the entire project (an Agile methodology known as “Scrum”).
Ultimately, much as the term “development team” can refer to many different types of teams focused on different goals, the structure of the team will differ based on their overall objectives and the philosophy of their employer.
