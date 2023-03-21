What Is Malware?

Malware is short for “malicious software.” It is designed to disrupt computer systems like mobile devices. For example, malware may cause damage to a server or grant unauthorized access to information. Malware attacks are the most common form of cyberattack among businesses and organizations. 

Malware vs. virus: What's the difference?

Malware is an umbrella term used to describe many different types of malicious software. A virus is a subtype of malware infection. They earned their name from the way they self-replicate and spread throughout a device after infecting just one file or program. All viruses are malware, but not all malware are viruses. 

Common types of malware

The list below outlines a few common examples of malware threats:

  • Adware. Adware is unwanted software designed to display or download advertising materials on your computer. 

  • Trojans. Also known as a trojan horse, this malicious code or program disguises itself as legitimate software to trick users into downloading. 

  • Spyware. Spyware is software that installs itself on your computer. It is designed to monitor your online behavior and gather information about you to forward to a third party. 

  • Ransomware. Ransomware attacks use encryption to block access to an infected device or file until a sum of money has been paid. Malware developers sometimes leave a ransom note threatening to publish private information. 

  • Worms. A worm is a malicious program that replicates itself to spread throughout a network. Unlike viruses, this form of malware can spread to other computers within a network by exploiting security vulnerabilities. 

Learn how to protect against malware and other cyber threats

Learn to protect yourself online while gaining in-demand cybersecurity skills for your career with the IT Security: Defense Against the Digital Dark Arts course from Google, part of the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. You’ll learn about firewalls and other network security solutions like wifi encryption from an industry leader in technology. The program is online and self-paced, so you can complete it on your own time. 

