What Is the Duolingo English Test? 2023 Guide

The Duolingo English Test is a convenient alternative for international students looking to fulfil English proficiency requirements.
The Duolingo English Test is an English proficiency assessment used to evaluate your ability to read, write, speak, and listen to English. As you progress through this computer-adaptive test, the question difficulty increases or decreases based on your answers to previous questions. In addition to multiple-choice questions, you answer open-ended questions to assess your spoken and written English skills. The computer grades all of the questions you answer. You also have an opportunity to record a video interview and complete a writing sample.
Many Canadian universities, colleges and other learning institutes require that prospective international students provide proof of English language proficiency—many of these schools accept the Duolingo English Test as an acceptable means of demonstrating these skills. This test has become a popular alternative to the TOEFL or IELTS for this purpose.
Although the primary use for the Duolingo English Test is verifying English proficiency for academic institutions, the results apply to any situation that requires proof of your skills. This includes job interviews and applicant language verification. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons you may take the Duolingo English Test:
The Duolingo English Test is a standardized test similar to the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). As such, you can often use the Duolingo score reports as a substitute for these tests at a growing number of universities and colleges—2,045 institutions around the globe as of the time of this writing [1]. Duolingo offers a chart that shows a score comparison between the tests [2].
Some Canadian post-secondary schools use the Duolingo English Test when admitting new international students. This could mean getting properly placed in an English class that suits your ability level or receiving the right educational support services for a more successful university or college experience.
You can include a link to your Duolingo English Test score reports on your Linkedin account or resume. This helps potential employers verify your English proficiency—if that is a bona fide occupational requirement. Having your Duolingo English Test score reports accessible can also help distinguish yourself from others applying for the same job.
To take the Duolingo English Test, you need a computer with a reliable internet connection and a front-facing camera. The entire test takes place online, and proctors review your recording to ensure you follow the rules. For this reason, you need to be in a well-lit room with the computer's video camera, microphone, and speakers turned on. If you use a Mac to take the test, you must give permission to record your computer screen, along with keystroke access before starting the test.
The Duolingo English Test takes about one hour to complete. It’s broken down into three segments:
Introduction and setup (5 minutes)
Adaptive test (45 minutes)
Video interview (10 minutes)
You'll receive your results within 48 hours, and those results remain valid for two years.
Duolingo has strict testing rules for all test-takers to follow. These rules include:
Keep ears and face uncovered and visible to the proctor at all times.
Keep mobile devices, notes, and textbooks away from the testing area.
Look at the device screen at all times during the test.
Stay in the test window at all times.
Avoid using predictive text input tools and web camera software.
specialization
Improve Your English Communication Skills. Write and speak more professionally in English to increase your business success.
4.8
(15,249 ratings)
575,139 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Professional, Email Writing, Presentation, Writing, Communication, Stress, Public Speaking, Speech
The Duolingo English Test offers several perks compared to similar tests, such as the TOEFL and IELTS exams. As long as the organization verifying your language proficiency accepts the Duolingo English test, these perks may be the deciding factor in your test selection:
The Duolingo English Test costs about C$65.34 plus applicable taxes at the time of writing, and you can send your scores to up to 40 institutions at no extra cost. The TOEFL test, by comparison, can cost a minimum of C$163, depending on your testing location, plus added fees for any score reports you’d like to provide. IELTS, meanwhile, can start at C$300 for its exam, depending on your location.
You can take the Duolingo English Test from any quiet, private, and bright location with a properly equipped computer and an internet connection. Once you buy the test, you can take it anytime in the following 21 days—no need to make an appointment. Plus, if you had a bad test day, you can easily take it again, as many as two times within a 30-day period.
Since a computer scores all sections of the Duolingo English Test, you get your results quickly. They are usually available within 48 hours after you submit the test—a big bonus if you’re facing application deadlines.
As an adaptive test, the question difficulty for the Duolingo English Test will adjust as you work through the questions. You likely won't be able to determine beforehand exactly which questions you'll receive on test day.
Your score is meant to reflect your actual English proficiency, so cramming for the test may not be a good idea.
That doesn't mean you should forgo test preparation. Here are a few ways to get ready:
Duolingo offers free practice test questions on its website. Reviewing these questions lets you see the types of questions you have to answer so you're more comfortable with them on test day. You may also find other practice tests and questions through other online sources.
The official Test Readiness Guide available on the Duolingo website includes free practice tests, a downloadable guide, an overview of the test process, and examples of each type of question on the test. Pay close attention to the “Prepare your environment” and “Test security” sections to ensure your scores get certified.
If you have a few weeks or months to prepare, consider taking a course to build your English skills and vocabulary on Coursera. Here are some options to get you started:
Duolingo English Test. "Institutions, https://englishtest.duolingo.com/institutions." Accessed February 13, 2023.
Duolingo English Test. "Scores, https://englishtest.duolingo.com/scores." Accessed February 13, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.