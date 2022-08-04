Darden School Foundation
Certificate

AI Marketing

Advance your marketing strategies by incorporating AI and machine learning to capture and leverage valuable customer insights in a disrupted marketplace through self-paced learning and weekly live sessions with top-ranked faculty from the Darden School of Business.

Enroll by January 3.

Class starts the same day.

6 months

6-8 hours per week

$1500

In 4 installments of $375 or pay all at once to save $75

100% Online

+ Live session classes. This program is taught in English.

No application necessary - enroll today

Learn from top experts at UVA Darden School of Business, ranked in the Top 5 MBA program in the U.S.

Grow confidence in your digital marketing capabilities by studying with faculty from one of the top five MBA programs in the United States according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

Boost your portfolio with industry-relevant projects and a university foundation-issued certificate

Build valuable applied skills through active participation in industry-designed projects and enhance your professional portfolio with a non-credit certificate.

Grow your professional network with alumni from the University of Virginia

Earn a recognized career credential from a business school that has a network of over 17,000 alumni across more than 90 countries.

AI-Marketing-Darden-Hero

Program description

Gain hands-on experience using the latest tools in AI and machine learning to capture and leverage valuable customer data to develop valuable personalized experiences.

Required background

There are no formal prerequisites required to enroll in this program.

Watch the webinar recording

DardenWebinar

Learn more about the AI Marketing Certificate, courses and learning outcomes, how to enroll, FAQs, and more. Watch now!

Skills you will gain

  • Develop consumer-centric strategies with measurable financial results
  • AI-powered markeing
  • Business simulations
  • Balance the trade-offs between data availability and consumer privacy
  • Digital marketing
  • Automation
  • Advertising
  • Generate consumer insights from big data available on digital platforms
  • Channel management
  • Craft a roadmap for marketing at scale
  • Optimize marketing results using measurement and analytics
  • Point-of-sale promotions

Overview

Winning digital marketing strategies are driven by innovative marketing leaders who relentlessly pursue new ways to connect with their markets using the latest digital tools, from AI to machine learning and more.

The AI Marketing Certificate from the Darden School Foundation is designed to provide managers with the framework to advance their marketing strategies to deliver dynamic and personalized customer experiences.

Throughout this program, you will address every facet of the marketing journey—from product development, to channel management and pricing, to advertising and point of sale promotions, and more. You’ll gain real-world insights from cutting-edge industry leaders at Netflix, Disney, Instacart and Starbucks while benefiting from live sessions, personalized feedback from expert faculty. With simulated exercises, you try out new tools and tackle various business problems while collaborating with a cohort of peers.

In just six months, you will develop the working knowledge needed to create superior personalized value and deliver amazing customer experiences for your future company or clients.

4 courses in this 6 month program

Course 1 of 4

Course 2 of 4

Course 3 of 4

Course 4 of 4

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Questions? Contact a program advisor at coursera-support@darden.virginia.edu.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder