Overview
Winning digital marketing strategies are driven by innovative marketing leaders who relentlessly pursue new ways to connect with their markets using the latest digital tools, from AI to machine learning and more.
The AI Marketing Certificate from the Darden School Foundation is designed to provide managers with the framework to advance their marketing strategies to deliver dynamic and personalized customer experiences.
Throughout this program, you will address every facet of the marketing journey—from product development, to channel management and pricing, to advertising and point of sale promotions, and more. You’ll gain real-world insights from cutting-edge industry leaders at Netflix, Disney, Instacart and Starbucks while benefiting from live sessions, personalized feedback from expert faculty. With simulated exercises, you try out new tools and tackle various business problems while collaborating with a cohort of peers.
In just six months, you will develop the working knowledge needed to create superior personalized value and deliver amazing customer experiences for your future company or clients.