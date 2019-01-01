Overview
In this program, you will gain the analytical knowledge necessary to advance your career as a business leader. This program is targeted towards developing successful managers who can leverage the power of analytics and management science modeling for quantitative decision making. As a student in this program, you will learn to develop the decision support systems that provide solutions to real business problems. You will also develop the ability to envisage real-life problems from a modeler’s perspective, to run relevant software for solving those models, and to interpret the output to create a business case. Faculty members from the Operations Management group of IIM Calcutta, a prestigious B-school in India, will take you through the structured learning process using lectures, videos, simulations, real-life projects, assignments, and other pedagogical tools. You will also benefit from graded feedback from the instructor and live sessions with the domain experts and with your peers. As part of the program, you will additionally be involved in solving real-life projects, which will provide a comprehensive learning experience.