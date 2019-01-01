Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Certificate

IIM Calcutta Management Science

Develop expertise in building decision-support systems using analytical modelling for business applications from Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta, a leading business school in India.

The first cohort will start in 2022

Details to be announced soon.

6 months

6-8 hours per week. May vary by student.

Price to be announced

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

Online and self-paced

+ Live classes and feedback from faculty.

No CAT scores needed

Triple accredited

A distinction held by less than 1% of business schools in the world

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills with an applied industry project

Live sessions and office hours

Learn primarily at your own pace, with doubt clearing sessions and faculty feedback

Program description

Learn concepts, tools, and techniques for state-of-the-art quantitative approaches in management decision making.

Required background

No prerequisites.

Skills you will gain

  • Modeler’s perspective while seeing a business situation
  • Creating the insight to convert real-life problems into standard quantitative models
  • Interpreting the model output to create a business case
  • Software used to run optimization models
  • Concepts, tools, and techniques to tackle uncertain situations
  • Decision-making tools used by top performers in business analytics
  • Replicating a business situation through hands-on experience

Overview

In this program, you will gain the analytical knowledge necessary to advance your career as a business leader. This program is targeted towards developing successful managers who can leverage the power of analytics and management science modeling for quantitative decision making. As a student in this program, you will learn to develop the decision support systems that provide solutions to real business problems. You will also develop the ability to envisage real-life problems from a modeler’s perspective, to run relevant software for solving those models, and to interpret the output to create a business case. Faculty members from the Operations Management group of IIM Calcutta, a prestigious B-school in India, will take you through the structured learning process using lectures, videos, simulations, real-life projects, assignments, and other pedagogical tools. You will also benefit from graded feedback from the instructor and live sessions with the domain experts and with your peers. As part of the program, you will additionally be involved in solving real-life projects, which will provide a comprehensive learning experience.

Instructors

