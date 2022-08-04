Saïd Business School, University of Oxford
Certificate

Oxford Cyber Security for Business Leaders Programme

Learn to make strategic decisions to help secure your organisation’s cyber-resilient future. This programme prepares leaders from all industries for the increasingly complex future of cyber security.

Enrol by 24 January 2023.

This programme starts on 25 January 2023.

6 weeks

7-10 hours per week

£2,350 / $2,726

Pay upfront or split payment in installments

100% online

+ Collaborative online learning

This programme is part of a collaboration with Esme Learning.

Peer-based online learning

This is a collaborative learning programme. Every week, you will work with a small team focused on creative problem-solving and decision-making tasks. You and your group will meet on a next-gen learning platform designed to facilitate dynamic discussions and build group rapport. Your work will consist of real-world simulations, exercises and assignments based on current use-cases, plus a capstone project.

Human-centered support

Throughout the programme, you will have access to a dedicated team of Tutors and Success Managers. Tutors are industry and subject matter experts who will help you deepen your understanding of the content. Your Success Manager will make sure you’re getting everything out of your learning experience.

Career-transforming opportunities

As you engage in the programme, you will build a powerful professional network of leaders, innovators and influencers. Once you successfully complete the programme, you’ll earn a certificate of attendance from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, as well as a blockchain-backed Credly badge verifying your new areas of expertise and connecting you to new opportunities.

gettyimages-1252669725-170667a 2

Programme description

Gain a deeper understanding of the threats and vulnerabilities in the cyber landscape in this six week online certificate programme.

Required background

There are no formal prerequisites, but some work experience is recommended to understand the impact of cyber security on your business or organisation and industry.

You will benefit from the programme if you are; an entrepreneur, business leader, or executive wanting to gain strategic insight and practical knowledge to address cyber security implications, create new ventures or develop business strategies.

Watch the programme trailer

OxfordCyberPreview

Skills you will gain

  • Cyber security
  • Cyber ethics
  • Security
  • Responsible innovation
  • Risk assessment
  • Threat intelligence

Overview

Learn to make strategic decisions to help secure your organisation’s cyber-resilient future. The Oxford Cyber Security for Business Leaders Programme represents an exceptional opportunity for meeting and exceeding your highest career goals.

Designed to prepare leaders from all industries for the increasingly complex future of cyber security, this programme will help you understand the risks businesses face from internal and external threats, explore how AI can mitigate cyber risks, learn to become cyber fit and take “smart” risks, and identify opportunities to bring intelligent cyber solutions to the market.

Have questions? Schedule time to speak with a programme advisor.

Six modules in this programme

Course 1 of 6

Course 2 of 6

Course 3 of 6

Course 4 of 6

Course 5 of 6

Course 6 of 6

Faculty

Frequently asked questions

Have questions? Schedule time to speak with a programme advisor.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder