Saïd Business School, University of Oxford
Certificate

Oxford Fintech Programme

In this collaborative and project-based online programme, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of how four key groups view the fintech revolution: policy makers and regulators, investors and academics, incumbent financial institutions and entrepreneurs.

Enrol by 24 January 2023.

This programme starts on 25 January 2023.

6 weeks

7-10 hours per week

£2,200 / $2,552

Pay upfront or split payment in installments

100% online

+ Collaborative online learning

This programme is part of a collaboration with Esme Learning.

Peer-based online learning

This is a collaborative learning programme. Every week, you will work with a small team focused on creative problem-solving and decision-making tasks. You and your group will meet on a next-gen learning platform designed to facilitate dynamic discussions and build group rapport. Your work will consist of real-world simulations, exercises and assignments based on current use-cases, plus a capstone project.

Human-centered support

Throughout the programme, you will have access to a dedicated team of Tutors and Success Managers. Tutors are industry and subject matter experts who will help you deepen your understanding of the content. Your Success Manager will make sure you’re getting everything out of your learning experience.

Career-transforming opportunities

As you engage in the programme, you will build a powerful professional network of leaders, innovators and influencers. Once you successfully complete the programme, you’ll earn a certificate of attendance from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, as well as a blockchain-backed Credly badge verifying your new areas of expertise and connecting you to new opportunities.

gettyimages-1252669725-170667a 2

Programme description

Navigate the rapidly evolving fintech environment to help your organisation get ahead.

Required background

There are no formal prerequisites, but some work experience in the finance industry is recommended.

You will benefit from the programme if you are; a professional, an entrepreneur, business leader, or executive wanting to gain strategic insight and actionable knowledge to understand digital transformation in financial services, create new ventures or develop business strategies in Fintech.

Watch the programme trailer

OxfordFintechPreview

Skills you will gain

  • Asset management
  • Banking
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Fintech
  • Financial services
  • Financial policy
  • Trading

Overview

In the past six years, the financial services industry has seen radical disruption, fuelled by over $500 billion in funding by venture capital (VC) into financial technology (fintech), as well as emerging government policies in over 100 countries.

The Oxford Fintech Programme is designed and built to ensure participants gain the knowledge and insight required to understand the latest developments in fintech and their impact on the more than $20 trillion global financial services industry.

This programme features numerous professors from across the University of Oxford and includes 30+ guest lectures from proven industry leaders. The curriculum is interactive and narrative-based, featuring many current and relevant use cases.

Have questions? Schedule time to speak with a programme advisor.

Six modules in this programme

Course 1 of 6

Course 2 of 6

Course 3 of 6

Course 4 of 6

Course 5 of 6

Course 6 of 6

Faculty

Frequently asked questions

Have questions? Schedule time to speak with a programme advisor.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder