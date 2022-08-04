Overview
In the past six years, the financial services industry has seen radical disruption, fuelled by over $500 billion in funding by venture capital (VC) into financial technology (fintech), as well as emerging government policies in over 100 countries.
The Oxford Fintech Programme is designed and built to ensure participants gain the knowledge and insight required to understand the latest developments in fintech and their impact on the more than $20 trillion global financial services industry.
This programme features numerous professors from across the University of Oxford and includes 30+ guest lectures from proven industry leaders. The curriculum is interactive and narrative-based, featuring many current and relevant use cases.