Overview
Supply Chain leaders coordinate all parts of complex supply chains starting from raw material procurement to delivery to the customer in an efficient cost-effective manner under uncertain circumstances. With this online certificate program, you’ll study at the graduate level to gain the knowledge and expertise you need to elevate your performance to a competent supply chain leader. The supply chain analytics concepts, frameworks, models, and tools that you’ll learn in this program will drive your data-based decision making capability, thereby improving your company’s planning and operational efficiency, and the bottom line.
In this program, you will gain an in-depth understanding of the design issues, frameworks, and analytic tools necessary to plan, design, and operate integrated cost-effective supply chains to coordinate production, procurement, and distribution of products in the right quantity at the right time and right locations. You will learn through video lectures, tutorials, software models, and graded tests, as well live sessions with your peers and instructors.
This program is designed to teach operations and sales Analysts, as well as data analyst/data science professionals, key Data Sc. & ML use cases applicable to the supply chain industry (demand forecasting with ML, inventory optimization), along with the business case, and change management skills needed to lead a transformation.