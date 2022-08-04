Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati
Certificate

Post Graduate Certificate in UX Design and HCI

Learn to use cutting-edge UX design and HCI concepts to build intuitive user experiences. Learn from the expert faculty at the prestigious Department of Design at IIT Guwahati, one of the leading institutions in India. Limited-time offer: Avail $150/ INR 11,250 off; promotion valid until 21st December.

Enrolments open.

Classes start on 21st December; first live class with faculty on 7th January.

6 months

~ 7 hours per week

$1,350 / INR 1,01,250

Original Price: $1,500 / INR 1,12,500

100% Online

Live sessions with faculty & recorded classes.

Gain hands-on experience in UX design with application-focused learning

Gain expertise in UX design and HCI

Learn to create useful, usable, and engaging user experiences via user-centric methodologies. Earn a PG Certificate issued directly by IIT Guwahati.

Learn to design scalable, specialised solutions

Design scalable solutions catering to specific user needs and specialised use cases. Watch the faculty webinar to learn more.

Project-based learning

Effective learning with a practitioner’s curriculum including capstone projects, use cases and hands-on online labs. Get direct, real-time engagement and actionable feedback from the IITG faculty.

Program description

Adopt usability principles for enhanced user engagement and adoption for designers.

Required background

Elementary understanding of the following software is recommended, but not required.

  • Figma
  • Adobe XD
  • Balsamic
  • Miro

There are no specific prerequisites for the programme.

Skills you will gain

  • User Experience
  • User Interface
  • Wireframe Design
  • Figma
  • Human Computer Interaction
  • A/B testing

Overview

In this programme, you’ll develop skills to create useful, usable and engaging digital experiences via user-centric methodologies.

As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn to:

  • Identify users’ problems, use methods and techniques to gather user insights, and identify opportunities to improve user experience with a product or service.
  • Create personas, and design information architecture, task flows, and wireframes for different digital platforms.
  • Analyse users' psychosocial and cognitive parameters and reactions to specific design features of products to enhance user engagement and adoption.

Graphic designers, front-end developers, UX researchers, and marketing professionals who are looking for a formal education in the field, and professionals wanting to enter the field, will find this programme useful.

This 6-month programme features 4 courses and 3 projects

Course 1 of 4

Course 2 of 4

Course 3 of 4

Course 4 of 4

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

If you need further assistance, please email pgc_hciux@iitg.ac.in with any questions.

