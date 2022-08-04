Post Graduate Certificate in UX Design and HCI

Overview
In this programme, you’ll develop skills to create useful, usable and engaging digital experiences via user-centric methodologies.
As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn to:
- Identify users’ problems, use methods and techniques to gather user insights, and identify opportunities to improve user experience with a product or service.
- Create personas, and design information architecture, task flows, and wireframes for different digital platforms.
- Analyse users' psychosocial and cognitive parameters and reactions to specific design features of products to enhance user engagement and adoption.
Graphic designers, front-end developers, UX researchers, and marketing professionals who are looking for a formal education in the field, and professionals wanting to enter the field, will find this programme useful.