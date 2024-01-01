AWS Generative AI for Developers

This collection is designed to introduce generative AI to Software Developers interested in leveraging large language models without fine-tuning. These digital trainings will provide an overview of generative AI, planning a generative AI project, getting started with Amazon Bedrock, the foundations of prompt engineering, and the architecture patterns to build generative AI applications using Amazon Bedrock and Langchain.

AWS Generative AI for Developers

This collection is designed to introduce generative AI to Software Developers interested in leveraging large language models without fine-tuning. These digital trainings will provide an overview of generative AI, planning a generative AI project, getting started with Amazon Bedrock, the foundations of prompt engineering, and the architecture patterns to build generative AI applications using Amazon Bedrock and Langchain.

Generative AI for Developers courses curated by AWS

These Generative AI for Developers courses have been hand-picked by AWS.

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way our customers operate by increasing their efficiency, productivity, and ability to innovate. As ways of working continue to evolve, the need for cloud expertise is on the rise. We’re empowering learners and decision-makers to build their knowledge and skills with generative AI to help meet the demand for talent with the latest AI/ML technology. We now offer a collection of free and low-cost trainings to help people understand, implement, and begin using generative AI.

CommunityJoin a community of over 100 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world