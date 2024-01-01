AWS Generative AI for Developers

Amazon Bedrock - Getting Started with Generative AI
Amazon Web Services
Amazon CodeWhisperer - Getting Started with Generative AI
Amazon Web Services
Building a Generative AI-Ready Organization
Amazon Web Services
Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way our customers operate by increasing their efficiency, productivity, and ability to innovate. As ways of working continue to evolve, the need for cloud expertise is on the rise. We’re empowering learners and decision-makers to build their knowledge and skills with generative AI to help meet the demand for talent with the latest AI/ML technology. We now offer a collection of free and low-cost trainings to help people understand, implement, and begin using generative AI.