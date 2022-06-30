Earn credit toward the BSc Computer Science degree

Learn more about Professional Certificate programs that can count as credit toward the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of London on Coursera

Earn credit toward the BSc Computer Science degree

Learn more about Professional Certificate programs that can count as credit toward the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of London on Coursera

Enroll and complete any of the Professional Certificate programs listed below and earn credit toward the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of London on Coursera if you apply and are accepted to the program.

Google IT Support

Google IT Support

Google

Professional Certificate
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 132192 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

Why are Professional Certificates on Coursera unique?

Accessible learning from top companies and universities

Get job-ready with affordable, career-aligned training programs taught by expert instructors from top companies and universities. Start pursuing your career dreams today with programs starting at $39 USD per month and a 7 day free trial.

Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you Get started right away and learn on your own schedule with flexible online courses. Build your network and share advice in the Professional Certificate Community as you work through the program.

Earn a career credential and unlock resume and interview support resources Upon completion, earn a Professional Certificate to share with your network and unlock job search resources, including resume development help, interview preparation, and more. Many Professional Certificates also have hiring partners or a hiring consortium that recognize the Professional Certificate credential.

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder