Municipal Solid Waste Management in Developing Countries
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Introduction to Household Water Treatment and Safe Storage
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Planning & Design of Sanitation Systems and Technologies
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Introduction to Faecal Sludge Management
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Sanitation, Water and Solid Waste are closely linked sectors forming the fundamentals of basic services across the world. However, they are facing a shortfall of several million appropriately skilled professionals. The courses of the series “Sanitation, Water and Solid Waste for Development” can play a role in addressing this. Since its launch in 2014, over 160,000 learners have learnt with the courses offering an introduction to solid waste management, water treatment, sanitation planning and faecal sludge management. All courses also feature recommended literature to dive deeper. They cover technical, environmental, social, financial and institutional aspects and introduces appropriate and already applied solutions through selected case studies. If you are a student or practitioner interested in complementing your WASH knowledge and skills, you have come to the right destination.