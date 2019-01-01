Sanitation, Water and Solid Waste for Development

We curated this collection for the current and future generation of WASH-experts. The water, sanitation and solid waste sectors are closely related. They are crucial for the protection of public and environmental health, as well as for economic development. The courses provide an introduction to solid waste management, water treatment, sanitation planning and faecal sludge management and particularly address the needs in low- and middle-income countries.

WASH courses curated by Coursera, Eawag and EPFL

These WASH courses have been developed by Sandec, the Department “Sanitation, Water and Solid Waste for Development” at Eawag, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology.

Municipal Solid Waste Management in Developing Countries

École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

Sanitation, Water and Solid Waste are closely linked sectors forming the fundamentals of basic services across the world. However, they are facing a shortfall of several million appropriately skilled professionals. The courses of the series “Sanitation, Water and Solid Waste for Development” can play a role in addressing this. Since its launch in 2014, over 160,000 learners have learnt with the courses offering an introduction to solid waste management, water treatment, sanitation planning and faecal sludge management. All courses also feature recommended literature to dive deeper. They cover technical, environmental, social, financial and institutional aspects and introduces appropriate and already applied solutions through selected case studies. If you are a student or practitioner interested in complementing your WASH knowledge and skills, you have come to the right destination.

