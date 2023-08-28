Your Guide to Data Science Certifications in 2024

Do you need a data science certification to succeed as a data scientist? Here’s everything you need to know about data science certifications in 2023.
Big data is becoming increasingly prevalent among companies of all sizes. A huge need exists for data scientists who use tools to create the processes and algorithms that make it possible for data analysts to make sense of all that data.
To become a data scientist or get a job in data science, getting a data science certification is a good idea. A certification (or certificate) will provide you with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed as a data scientist.
A career as a data scientist consistently ranks among the top jobs in the United Kingdom. Glassdoor ranks data scientists as the fifth best job in the UK in their 2022 25 Best Jobs in UK report. [1] The World Economic Forum’s 2020 Future of Jobs Report lists data analysts and scientists as number one for increasing demand across industries [2].
Read on to learn whether a data science certification is worth it, how to choose one, and a few programs from which to choose.
Certifications and certificates are different, though they sound similar. Certificates, such as Google’s Data Analytics Professional Certificate, serve as learning material and proof that an individual has completed a training or educational course. Certifications, such as those obtained through DASCA, are globally recognised credential programs that involve taking and passing a standardised exam.
Further, data science differs from data analytics in that data analysts make sense of existing data, whilst data scientists develop new processes and systems to capture and organise the data for analysts. Data science certificates provide learners with distinct skills such as Python and SQL, data analysis, data visualisation, and the ability to build machine learning models.
You might be wondering whether certification is necessary to get a job in data science. The truth is that if you’re looking for a credential to add to your CV, then a Professional Certificate will not necessarily land you that coveted job. But what you do need are the skills often gained by completing a certification program.
Data scientists need to know statistical analysis and computing, machine learning, data analysis, data visualisation, mathematics, and programming. On top of that, they are more likely to be hired if they are familiar with the tools and libraries a data scientist uses daily.
Certificates can help you learn these skills in a comprehensive, logical fashion.
In job interviews, the employer will ask questions that test your skills and how well you can communicate how you would solve problems or build predictive analytics models.
According to 365 DataScience, over 80 per cent of data scientists in the UK have a master’s degree or higher [3]. Increasingly, especially in the technology industry, it is possible to jump into a data scientist role with enough hands-on experience and skills, even if you don’t have a formal qualification.
Once you’ve determined that pursuing a data science certification is right for you, here’s how to find the right one.
You’ll want to consider things like these:
Skills learned: What skills will I learn? Does this program consist of more hands-on applied learning, or is it more theoretical? Are these skills aligned to a specific career pathway, industry, or tool?
Cost: How much does it cost? Is it worth it for me at this point in my career?
Qualifications or requirements: What do I need to enrol in this program? What qualifications do I need?
Time: How long is the program? Is it flexible? Is it online or in person?
Reviews: What do people rate the program? What is the overall score? Do reviewers think the certification is worthwhile?
These questions should help guide your search for the data science certification that aligns with your career goals.
These are a few of the top-rated data science certificate programs offered on Coursera.
Google’s Data Analytics Professional Certificate is a flexible online course that prepares learners for entry-level data analytics positions. These roles are needed in industries as wide-ranging as technology, retail, banking, agriculture, and government. Through eight courses that take approximately six months to complete, students gain an understanding of the practices and processes a junior or associate data analyst needs to know.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs around £34 by subscription on Coursera.
Google Cloud’s specialisation, From Data to Insights with Google Cloud, is a flexible, accelerated online course that teaches learners how to derive insights through data analysis and visualisation, specifically with Google Cloud. The program consists of four courses that cover data loading, querying, schema modelling, optimising performance, and query pricing. You can complete it in five months or less.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs around £34 per month by subscription on Coursera.
The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a flexible online course that prepares those without experience for entry-level data scientist positions. Through 10 courses that take approximately 11 months to complete, learners develop an understanding of data science methodology and skills through hands-on projects like predicting housing prices, random album generators, and best classifier models.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs around £34 per month by subscription on Coursera.
IBM’s Introduction to Data Science Specialisation is a shorter, beginner-friendly version of the Data Science Professional Certificate. It omits the courses that dive into data analysis, data visualisation, and machine learning with Python but covers the tools, methodology, and SQL knowledge. If you’re looking specifically for the basics, this can be a good option.
Requirements: There is no prior experience, knowledge, or training required.
Cost: The course costs around £34 per month) by subscription on Coursera.
