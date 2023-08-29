How to Get Started with Inbound Marketing

Discover inbound marketing strategies, such as the use of lead magnets. Learn why inbound marketing is effective and its four stages.
Inbound marketing is a great tool to attract customers to your business and to keep them returning. You can use many strategies to get started, including social media, creating content, and signing up customers directly through your website. It’s essential to create an experience that’ll appeal to customers by supporting their goals—rather than using a traditional marketing model that uses physical materials like a billboard or newspaper. Inbound marketing can help you build relationships with consumers and grow your business.
Inbound marketing is a strategy that attracts people to your business and ‘pulls’ them ‘inbound.’ You can achieve this by creating content and experiences that will help you build lasting relationships with your customer. The experiences and content should empower them to act and keep them returning.
The main focus of inbound marketing is to provide value to consumers and convert these consumers into customers. Creating valuable content positions you as an expert, building trust and allowing consumers to experience what you offer before becoming customers.
The key difference between inbound marketing and outbound marketing is that with inbound marketing, you give the consumer reasons to use what you’re offering to solve their problem.
With outbound marketing, you advertise your message and present what you offer in hopes that someone will buy it. Think of inbound marketing as pulling customers in and outbound marketing as pushing your message out.
Typical outbound marketing strategies are exhibiting at trade shows, advertising on websites or magazines, and cold calling. Standard inbound marketing strategies include creating engaging social media content, offering lead magnets, and automation.
Inbound marketing generally has four stages. You'll use different methods and strategies to achieve results at each stage. Whichever strategies work best for your business, the stages will follow suit.
The first stage is to attract customers by providing content that solves their immediate problems. You may only want to attract people who will buy your products or services, so this stage focuses on understanding your ideal customer. You'll target them with engaging content that will help solve their problems and empower them, ultimately compelling them to learn more.
Once you attract your ideal consumer, you need to turn them into customers. In the converting stage, you continue to provide value until they purchase your product or service. This could be capturing their information so you can add them to a mailing list or getting them to click on your landing page or social media profile. To do this, you need to give something to make them take this step, such as a lead magnet or ask them to complete a survey (more on that later).
Now that you have a way to contact your potential customers, you can take the step to close a sale. At this point, if they align with what you offer, they should be ready to buy from you.
Once you convert someone to a customer, this isn’t where it ends. You have built customer trust since they value your offerings. If you continue to engage with them, add value, and provide them with more solutions to problems, you can gain returning customer loyalty.
Inbound marketing is becoming a more popular option since outbound marketing can be intrusive to customers. Pop-ups, constant emails, and cold calls can bother potential customers. Inbound marketing has many benefits that trump outbound marketing, although that’s not to say that outbound marketing doesn’t have its place.
Inbound marketing focuses on content creation that naturally attracts people to your brand and products. The content you create will be through several channels and, if effective, can lead to new customers. Therefore, your visibility increases as people engage with your content.
Creating engaging content is essential, but as we’ve seen from the stages of inbound marketing, converting interested consumers into qualified leads is the next step. This happens through building relationships and demonstrating knowledge in your field that solve your audience's problem.
Focus on the consumers you want to convert to customers with a targeted approach that solves their problems. This means you’re more likely to attract people interested in your offer.
With inbound marketing, sales seem more natural as they result from customers believing in your brand and product and buying as a result of your value. It doesn’t appear pushy.
A good portion of inbound marketing tactics revolve around social media. Since the UK has some of the highest social media usage, with 56.7 million people using social, customers will accept and respond to lead generation tactics [1].
Lead capture tactics on Whatsapp and Facebook, which are the two most used social platforms in the country, could be worth exploring for most brands [2].
Understanding the four stages of inbound marketing is vital in identifying effective strategies. The following strategies will fit into one of the four steps related to building testing relationships and adding value to convert interest into sales leads and loyal customers.
Using social media is part of stage one (attract). Social media is a great place to create content that gets noticed. If the content is good, readers will share it, and you’ll get organic views that may lead people to want to learn more. This is a great way to generate leads. Social media can be a teaser of your product and move people onto the next stage where they read your blog or sign up for your newsletter.
You can also use social media to run paid ads that target your audience or work with influencers in your niche to engage their followers if they are your target demographic.
Content in all forms is essential to inbound marketing. To attract customers, you need relevant content and lots of it. Content could be social media posts, YouTube videos, blog articles, guest posts on other people’s websites, ebooks, and newsletters.
Whatever means you choose—ideally a combination of more than one content strategy—it needs to be something people notice. For this, it must be engaging and set you apart as an expert. How you achieve this will depend on your audience.
This strategy fits under the convert and close steps. Landing pages and email signups are great ways to convert interested consumers into leads. Once they sign up for your email list, you have their contact and can continue to target them.
If you want people to engage with your landing page and carry on through your site or sign up to your mailing list, your website must be easy to use and in line with your message. If people get this far, it is because they like your content, so your website needs to be a continuation of this.
Consider using a lead magnet, which consumers get for free if they are willing to part with their data (email address or phone number) so you can continue to contact them. This could be an ebook, a consultation, or an online course.
If you plan to collect and use customer data, make sure you’re following the UK’s Data Protection Act. The legislation requires brands to explain to customers how personal data will be collected, stored, and used [3].
Make sure you include call-to-action buttons so viewers can navigate where you want them to go, access your lead magnets, and buy your products and services.
Moving onto step three—delight. You must have a strategy to keep customers returning. It’s helpful to get their opinion on the product or service you sold them and the customer experience you created. You can do this using customer surveys, asking for feedback, and through live Q&A sessions if you engage with consumers through a webinar or live chat. You can also use social listening to monitor social media channels to understand what customers say about your products and services.
Customer service also plays a part here. Strategising for improved customer service is a great way to make customers feel valued.
