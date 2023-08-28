What Does a Marketing Coordinator Do?

Do you want to become a marketing coordinator? Learn about the duties of the job, the skills you'll need, what you can expect to earn, and how to get started.
A marketing coordinator develops, coordinates, and executes marketing campaigns. They collect data about target demographics and analyse market trends to improve a company's marketing efforts. In this role, you can expect to perform various tasks, including tracking sales data and working with marketing teams to achieve marketing goals.
The primary task of a marketing coordinator is coordinating marketing activities; however, this role may take on a few different duties and responsibilities based on the company. You’ll find several types of marketing coordinator jobs. A few popular options include:
Content marketing coordinator: Manages content creation on blogs, social media, and other media
Product account coordinator: Supports the sales team to improve customer relationships and the buying process
Influencer marketing coordinator: Maintains and manages influencer relationships
Digital marketing coordinator: Designs and implements digital marketing strategy with the goal of driving traffic and/or brand recognition
Social media marketing coordinator: Creates successful social media campaigns to grow a brand’s audience
Marketing coordinator jobs require a mix of technical and workplace skills. Many people who work as marketing coordinators can be creative and analytical while simultaneously seeing the "big picture." These skills help marketing coordinators execute short- or long-term marketing campaigns that help companies achieve goals like increasing brand awareness or improving sales.
Analyse sales data
Conduct market research
Create promotional/marketing materials
Carry out marketing campaigns
Evaluate market trends
Identify target audiences
Set marketing goals
Know web tools like HTML, CSS, JavaScript
Manage SEO/SEM
Know how to use ad server tools
Manage projects
Communication
Organisation
Creativity
Analytical
Team player
Ambition
In the UK, marketing coordinators make an average of £33,500 per year, according to Glassdoor [1]. This figure reflects a base salary, representing the midpoint of salaries reported from Glassdoor users using a "Most Likely Range" between the 25th and 75th percentile. Marketing coordinators can earn more with bonuses and commissions that vary depending on the industry.
Your path to becoming a marketing coordinator in 5 steps:
To become a marketing coordinator, you'll need an undergraduate qualification in marketing or advertising. A postgraduate qualification is typically not required for this position.
While studying marketing, you’ll learn the fundamentals of marketing, including conducting market research, analysing consumer behaviour, and developing marketing plans. Specialised coursework might include such topics as managing a brand, building ad campaigns, and marketing on social media.
Many marketing coordinators get started as an intern while getting their undergraduate qualification. This early experience is helpful in getting hired into an entry-level marketing position, such as a marketing specialist.
After an entry-level position, leadership positions are often the next step in many marketing departments. Advancing to a leadership position depends on your performance and time spent in your role. It may take as long as three years to advance out of an entry-level marketing position, depending on the size of the company and the way its marketing department operates.
Taking courses or obtaining certifications in specific marketing skills might help you get hired as a marketing coordinator.
For example, you could improve your SEO knowledge and skills by taking a course in search engine optimisation, which would help you discover content that resonates with an audience, craft impactful content, and track campaign metrics.
Or you could improve your skills by taking a marketing analytics course. This course might cover topics like optimising ads with A/B testing and using linear regression to forecast marketing outcomes.
Once you've acquired marketing experience, skills, and education, it’s time to enhance your CV.
Scour marketing coordinator job listings to find out what companies are looking for. Highlight your qualifications that match the job requirements and feature them prominently on your CV.
Use action verbs to describe tasks you performed in previous roles, and when possible, emphasise any quantifiable outcomes.
You will probably find marketing coordinator job openings across a variety of industries. With qualifications and an updated CV in hand, the next step is to begin applying for positions you’re interested in filling.
Which ones will contribute to the lifestyle you desire? In which of these positions will you get to work on projects and tasks that excite you? What do you admire about companies posting marketing coordinator job openings?
As recruiters and hiring managers reach out to you to schedule interviews with companies, take time to improve your interviewing skills. You’ll want to be able to answer behavioural questions effectively, and you'll want to be prepared to ask your interviewer insightful questions to make the best decision for your career.
Successful marketing coordinators may have a great deal of mobility within a company. Expect to devote your career to marketing if you pursue a title like director or vice president of marketing. Individuals in these roles typically have decades of experience in marketing. A typical trajectory for a marketing coordinator may look like this:
Marketing coordinator→Management→Director→Vice president→Chief officer/executive
Staying with the same company may improve your chances of moving up within a marketing department. Many companies prefer to hire from within, especially if you exhibit excellent product knowledge and fully understand the company’s culture. However, your experience as a marketing coordinator will benefit your CV if you take advantage of job openings in other companies.
To see if a career as a marketing coordinator is the right choice for you, take a class or get a Professional Certificate in marketing. If you take the Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Professional Certificate from Google, you'll learn the basics of digital marketing. Those basics include ways to analyse marketing performance, how to create an e-commerce store, and how to attract and keep customers.
