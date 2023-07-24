What Is the CCNA? An Entry-Level Networking Certification

The CCNA is an entry-level networking certification that can prepare you for networking roles in IT like network specialist, network administrator, and network engineer.
The CCNA—which stands for Cisco Certified Network Associate—is an entry-level information technology (IT) certification issued by networking hardware company Cisco. The CCNA is designed to validate your knowledge on fundamental networking concepts often requested in networking roles in IT positions.
Here’s a quick rundown of key facts:
To get the CCNA certification you’ll have to pass one exam, the 200-301 CCNA.
Taking the CCNA exam costs £239, plus tax [1].
There are no prerequisites to take the exam, but training and some experience with computer networks are recommended.
CCNA is a commonly requested IT certification, with over 400 job listings on Indeed that mention the certification in the UK as of July 2023 [2].
An online course like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate can be a good starting point to learn broadly about IT and network fundamentals as you consider certifications such as the CCNA.
The CCNA exam costs £239, plus tax. You can also use Cisco Learning Credits to purchase the exam. These are prepaid credits a company might buy so that their employees can tailor how to spend the credits on the Cisco platform to their preferences.
Trying to cut back on costs? If you think a CCNA certification can be beneficial to your employer, consider approaching your manager to see if the company will pay for the exam or exam training costs (or both).
CCNA certifications can be useful in landing both entry-level and higher-level networking positions. Here are some of the job titles that can request CCNA certifications, and how much they make on average in the UK.
IT support specialist: £27,036 [3]
Network specialist: £41,367 [4]
Network administrator: £27,460 [5]
Network engineer: £39,223 [6]
Senior network engineer: £55,079 [7]
Like the CCNA, the CompTIA Network+ is a certification that will test your networking knowledge and is often acquired by professionals hoping to advance their networking skills. There are a few key differences.
Unlike CCNA, the CompTIA Network+ certification is vendor-neutral. This means that it’s designed to prepare you to work with any network device or system, regardless of what vendor it came from. The CCNA tests you exclusively on Cisco products and tools.
The Network+ certification is considered by many to be more foundational than the CCNA. The CCNA is known to cover more topics and go deeper into network material than the Network+.
So which should you choose? Many opt to take the CCNA despite it being vendor-specific to Cisco, because Cisco products largely dominate the networking market. Cisco had 45 per cent of market share in Ethernet switches, and 37 per cent of the combined SP and enterprise router market [8]. Because Cisco products are widely used, it can be useful to know them well. Many learners also find that the knowledge acquired by learning on Cisco products is applicable to networking products from other vendors.
That said, because the Network+ focuses on the basics, it can be useful for those completely new to networking, or who find the CCNA too difficult or comprehensive for their needs. It’s completely possible to get the Network+ and go on to take the CCNA when you have more experience.
[HIGHLIGHT] What other Cisco network certifications are there?
The Cisco Certification Technician (CCT) is another entry-level Cisco certification. The CCT is designed to equip you with the skills to do onsite support and maintenance of networking devices. It doesn’t delve into networking concepts, however, which is likely part of the reason why it tends not to be as requested as the CCNA, even for entry-level IT positions.
The Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) is the next level above CCNA. CCNP further has several specialisations you can choose from depending on your desired career path.
The 200-301 CCNA exam takes 120 minutes and is offered in English and Japanese.
The CCNA exam breaks down as follows:
Network fundamentals (20 per cent): Network components like routers, switches, and access points; network topology architectures; physical interfaces and cabling types; IPv4 and IPv6 configuration; IP parameters; wireless, virtualisation, and switching fundamentals
Network access (20 per cent): Configuring and verifying VLANs, interswitch connectivity, Layer 2 discovery protocols, and EtherChannel; Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol operations; Cisco wireless architectures, AP modes, physical WLAN components, AP and WLC management access connections, and wireless LAN access
IP connectivity (25 per cent): Routing tables; router decision-making; configuring and verifying IPv4 and IPv6 static routing and single area OSPFv2; first hop redundancy protocol
IP services (10 per cent): Configuring and verifying NAT and NTP; describing DHCP, DNS, SNMP, and syslog features; per-hop behaviour; using SSH; describing TFTP/FTP
Security fundamentals (15 per cent): Security concepts like threats and mitigation, physical access control; password policies; access control lists; Layer 2 security features; wireless security protocols
Automation and programmability (10 per cent): Comparing traditional networks with controller-based networks; automation concepts; interpreting JSON data
In order to become CCNA certified, you’ll have to take the 200-301 CCNA exam offered by Cisco. There are no prerequisites for the exam, but Cisco reports that CCNA candidates generally have the following experience prior to taking the exam:
At least one year of using and implementing Cisco products and solutions
Basic knowledge of IP addressing
Knowledge of network fundamentals
There are many online courses you can choose from that will prepare you for the CCNA exam. There may also be in-person classes at your local community college that will do the same.
Cisco offers an online course called Implementing and Administering Solutions that is designed to help you pass the CCNA exam. The course costs $800USD [9].
You can take the Computer Communications specialisation on Coursera for a full introduction to the world of networking, or take individual courses if you want to focus on specific skills, like TCP/IP, or packet switching networks. Though the specialisation won’t explicitly prepare you for the CCNA, you’ll learn much of the fundamentals of computer networks.
If you need a quick refresher on networks, or are still deciding if networking is for you, you might consider completing the Introduction to Networks and Cisco Devices guided project on Coursera. The project can be completed in under three hours.
If you’re just getting started in IT, it can be worth exploring other entry-level certifications like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate to understand your options and round out your skill set. This certificate is available online and designed for beginners with no prior experience. The skills you learn in this programme will prepare you to succeed in an entry-level IT job. Upon completion, gain exclusive access to career resources like resume review, interview prep, and career support.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.