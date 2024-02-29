What Is a Brand Strategy? And How to Create One

This article defines brand strategy, explains why having one is important, and takes readers through the steps to create their own.
A brand strategy is a framework that determines how businesses present themselves to customers and stand out amongst competitors. Your business’s brand is more than its name, logo, fonts, and colours. Think of your brand as the sum of your business’s look and feel, personality, philosophy, values, and customer experiences.
Consistent and values-driven brand efforts inspire trust in consumers, who increasingly purchase from brands that offer quality while contributing to a better world, according to reports by Lucidpress and Edleman [1, 2]. With a clear brand strategy, you can:
Build your business
Reach your ideal customers or target market
Market your products more effectively
Increase brand awareness in the marketplace
In the sections below, you’ll explore your brand’s foundation and build a brand strategy.
Complete the steps below to establish a strong brand foundation and develop a strategy to present your brand to the world.
A business plan is a formal document describing a business’s goals and strategies to meet them. Think of it as a roadmap you can use with a brand strategy to develop a thriving business. Follow the prompts below to compose a basic business plan, or refer to your existing business plan and explore ideas that will be fundamental to your brand.
What is your business’s mission statement?
What value does the business offer your target customer?
How would you describe your business model, your products and services, and their price points?
When you explore these details, what possibilities do you see for identifying a tone, mood, or set of concepts you could use to define your eventual brand?
It’s important to know who your business serves so that you can design a brand and deliver an experience that resonates with them. A complete market analysis can offer a thorough look at a specific market, but for this brand exercise, consider the following:
What are your target customers’ values and beliefs?
What other brands do they admire, buy from, and stay loyal to?
What are their typical objections when considering whether or not to purchase a product?
How do they find out about new products?
How do their typical purchasing habits reflect their personalities, pain points, values, beliefs, goals, and needs?
In your branding research, you might come across the idea of brand archetypes, which marketers and businesses have developed from psychologist Carl Jung’s concept of archetypes to describe the human psyche. Examples of brand archetypes include:
The creator, which refers to brands that encourage self-expression, innovation, and creativity to solve problems
The outlaw, which refers to brands that disrupt the status quo and inspire revolutionary attitudes
The sage, which refers to brands that position themselves as thought leaders and experts in their industry
Exploring brand archetypes and identifying one or several that align with your business goals can be a great way to generate fresh ideas for your brand’s potential. To gain these insights, take an online brand archetype quiz like Master Brand's or Lucidpress's.
It’s time to use the brand foundation exercises to build a strategy. Each brand strategy component will require you to be creative and systematic, appeal to customers’ emotions and reason, and reflect deeply on your business objectives.
Your brand’s mission statement should communicate the purpose and philosophy behind the customer experiences you’re creating. Use the prompts below to help define your brand’s mission.
What inspires you to develop this brand for your business?
What impact do you want your brand to make?
What experiences do you want to enable for customers, including emotions, sensations, new thoughts, and possibilities?
What practical role do you want your brand to play in customers’ lives? What outcomes can your brand drive?
Your brand’s vision statement is a long-term, future-oriented goal for what your brand will become, its presence in the world, and what it will accomplish. To describe your brand vision, think about what could be possible for your brand. Write it as though no barriers or limitations prevented you from making this possible.
Use these three examples as models for how you can phrase your vision statement:
To provide all children access to education
To create a more connected world
To become a leading provider of entertaining experiences
With your brand’s mission and vision clearly outlined, your next step is to identify its values. What does your brand stand for? What is the fundamental belief system behind every aspect of the brand? Answering these questions will determine how your brand behaves in the marketplace and the customers you attract.
To complete this part of your brand strategy, name and define the values you share with your ideal customers. Here are a few examples:
Empathy and compassion
Passion and enthusiasm
Tenacity and stamina
Trustworthiness and integrity
Careful brand positioning can help you distinguish your brand from others in your industry and capture the attention of your target audience.
What makes your brand and its products and services unique in your industry?
What are the specific differentiators, and how do they compare to competitors’ offerings?
How will consumers who fit your buyer persona perceive and respond to these differentiators?
What will they believe about your brand and its products and services?
Use answers to the above questions to craft a brand positioning statement: [the audience] will choose [product] to experience [benefits and outcomes] because of [audience’s beliefs].
Your brand voice will determine how you use language to communicate your mission, values, and personality. It will keep your messaging consistent, from paid ads and organic social media content to emails, product descriptions, and customer service portals. It will also help you foster relationships with customers and gain their trust.
Here are some questions to get you started:
What do you want your brand to be known for?
What adjectives would you want customers to use to describe your brand?
How would you describe your brand’s personality?
If your brand were a person, what tone, words, and phrases would they use? How would they come across?
Gather everything you’ve compiled to design your brand’s identity. The identity will include all sensory experiences associated with your brand, such as the visual design of the logo, fonts, and colours; the taste, feel, or smell of your physical products; voices, music, and images that appear on videos; and the brand name and tagline.
Subtle choices in font style, size, layout, shades of colour, scents, sounds, and other design elements can influence how the world perceives your brand. Brainstorm ideas about how different design elements can do the following:
Represent your brand’s mission, vision, and values
Correspond to your brand voice
Evoke the emotions you want customers to experience
As you generate the look and feel of your brand, it’s a good idea to work closely with members of your creative team, including graphic designers and product designers, to finalise your brand’s identity.
For more ideas on designing your brand’s identity, watch this lecture from Branding: The Creative Journey Specialisation:
One of the most important tools for your business will be brand guidelines—the definitive instructions, parameters, and standards that determine how you present your brand and everything it stands for to the world. Without clear guidelines, a brand can quickly become disjointed and thus dilute its message and weaken its business efforts.
Besides listing the physical aspects of your brand’s identity, the brand guidelines might specify some of the following practices:
The instances in which you’ll use your logo, as well as the maximum and minimum sizes it should appear
Messaging guidance, including keywords, phrases, tone, and voice, as well as language to avoid
Editorial guidelines
Social media and website layout options
Paid ad display options
It is helpful to compile the brand guidelines in a single document, slide deck, or booklet and distribute them to everyone throughout your business. That way, marketers, sales staff, product developers, and the creative team can ensure you provide a cohesive brand experience at every customer touchpoint.
Taking an online course is a great way to gain experience with brand development and explore your business’s potential. Learn how to create a winning brand and offer memorable customer experiences in Branding: The Creative Journey Specialisation.
