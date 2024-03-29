8 Types of Coding Jobs (+ Tips to Get Hired)

Knowing how to code can open up opportunities in various industries. Learn more about possible coding jobs to consider.
Coding ranks among the most in-demand job skills. If you know how to code, you could succeed in various jobs in and out of the tech industry. In this article, we'll review several types of coding jobs to consider and offer tips on what coding languages to learn to get the job you want.
Think of the languages below as your starting point. You'll likely want to learn additional languages as you continue growing throughout your career. Murtadha Al-Tameemi, a Meta software engineer with a decade of experience, remembers when he frequently chose the comfort of frameworks he already knew over trying something different.
“I learned that was holding me back from growing and learning,” he says. “Now I try to go out of my way to keep up with new technologies in my field and adopt the newest stuff even if it comes at the expense of slowing me down while I have to learn.”
The prevalence of technology means that familiarity with coding can help across many jobs and industries. Here are a few coding jobs to consider:
Web developers write code to create and maintain websites. Depending on the type of developer, you may specialise in front-end (the parts of a site a user interacts with), back-end (the behind-the-scenes part), or full-stack (the front and back end) development.
Median IN salary: ₹2,86,450
Best coding language(s) to learn: HTML, PHP, or JavaScript for front-end; Python, Java, or Ruby for back-end
Software engineers build software applications such as computer games, web or mobile applications, and network control systems. You might specialise in systems development, application development, or quality assurance testing within this field.
Median IN salary: ₹7,18,698
Best coding language(s) to learn: Python, Java, C++
Knowing how to code is only sometimes required to get a job in IT, but it can certainly help. IT technicians write code to automate solutions to common IT problems and administrative tasks.
Median IN salary: ₹2,69,738
Best coding language(s) to learn: Python
Data scientists are in demand across various industries for their skills in leveraging data to help drive business decisions. In this role, you'll use programming languages to identify patterns and trends in data, build algorithms and models, and visualise data to communicate your findings better.
Median IN salary: ₹11,06,636
Best coding language(s) to learn: SQL, Python, R
Systems administrators, sometimes called sysadmins, ensure a company's computer systems are functional and efficient. It typically involves configuring, upgrading, and troubleshooting servers and networks and monitoring security.
Median IN salary: ₹2,99,213
Best coding language(s) to learn: Python, Perl, Bash, PowerShell
Product managers oversee the vision, business strategy, and development of specific products. As a product manager developing digital products, coding experience can help facilitate better team communication and help you troubleshoot technical issues as they arise.
Median IN salary: ₹12,74,255
Best coding language(s) to learn: JavaScript, Python, SQL
As an IT security analyst, it's your job to protect your company's networks from unauthorised access and respond to security breaches when they do happen. A foundational understanding of programming empowers you to automate some everyday security tasks.
Median IN salary: ₹6,58,453
Best coding language(s) to learn: JavaScript, Python, C, C++
UX designers help ensure that digital products are usable, accessible, and enjoyable by designing with the end user in mind. While you don't have to know how to code to be a UX designer, having this skill may make you a better collaborative partner with the engineers you work with.
Median IN salary: ₹8,53,712
Best coding language(s) to learn: HTML, CSS, JavaScript
If you're new to coding, start with one of these programming languages:
1. Swift: Apple uses this language to create many products, including iOS, tvOS, and macOS applications. It was built to be easy and efficient, with a simple syntax that you'll be able to understand even without any coding experience.
2. JavaScript: This is another prevalent language used to create content on the internet, and front-end developers are particularly fond of it. It's easy to learn because it's so widespread with a helpful community and made with non-programmers in mind, making it a good starter language.
3. C: This general-purpose coding language is a good foundation and helpful in building applications ranging from Unix to Windows to Photoshop. It has a simple 32-word syntax with easily understood data structures.
4. Python: Data scientists, AI/machine learning professionals, web developers, and embedded application developers often prefer using Python. It's got plenty of white space and numerous libraries that help make this high-level, general-purpose language easy to learn.
5. Java: This general-purpose, object-oriented language is popular with back-end developers and anyone creating security applications. It has a concise, intuitive syntax and structure that makes learning easy.
As you start looking for your next coding job, keep these tips in mind:
One option for gaining experience is to pursue freelance coding jobs. Many organisations need computer programmers and coders to solve their problems, and they're sometimes willing to hire
someone with less experience.
Freelancers often take jobs that don't require full-time employees but still are necessary to have done. These temporary positions can be an effective way to build your portfolio and resume.
Examples of businesses that might hire you as a freelance coder include entrepreneurs, small businesses, and individuals needing help with coding.
For coders, portfolios are everything. The adage for writers, “Show, don't tell,” also applies to coders. A well-rounded portfolio can be a real asset when looking for coding jobs.
To create one, you'll need some projects to showcase. If you went through bootcamp or completed certifications, you should have some projects to use. Go through your projects, make sure your code is efficient and readable, and add comments to explain different parts.
The portfolio is essential, but you still need a strong CV. We've got a few tips to help get you started with creating it:
Include all programming languages you're proficient in and your level.
List relevant workplace skills, including the ability to think analytically.
Tailor your CV to the coding job you're applying for by matching your experience with the job description.
Demonstrate the impact you made in past roles using metrics when possible.
Completing a technical interview during the interview process is standard for many coding jobs. These interviews often include questions about your technical skills and a live coding test. Ask the recruiter what you should expect from the interview process, and if that consists of a technical interview, spend some time reviewing common technical interview questions.
Can you get a coding job without a degree?
It's entirely possible to get a coding job without a degree. With the proper support and training, you can launch a career in coding, and coding-related jobs are increasingly in demand. Additionally, according to HR Forecast, basic coding is an in-demand skill, even for non-tech roles [1].
Although you can get a degree if you want to, you don’t need one to break into this field. Many jobs ask potential candidates to pass technical assessments before hiring them. You can master the skills you’ll need in various ways, including online courses, certifications, and bootcamps.
