E-commerce Platforms: How They Compare + How to Choose One

Compare popular e-commerce platforms and discover the tools to choose the right platform for your business.
An e-commerce platform, also called e-commerce software, is an application that facilitates the buying and selling of products online. Businesses use e-commerce platforms to manage their websites and operate their sales and marketing functions. Global e-commerce sales can expect to hit USD 5.7 trillion in 2022, with steady growth set to continue [1]. By 2026, the worldwide e-commerce market is predicted to be around USD 8.1 trillion [2].
In today’s e-commerce economy, buyers can purchase almost anything online. Trending e-commerce categories include digital and print books, pet products, dinnerware, toys, and computer parts, according to popular e-commerce platform Shopify’s sales data (2022) [3].
If you’re considering e-commerce solutions for your business, you might wonder how to get started. This article covers popular e-commerce platforms, how they compare, and the steps for choosing a platform for your business.
Read more: What Is Content Strategy? + How to Create Yours
One of the most important first steps in selecting a platform is investigating the key features available and how they compare. Explore the table below to start the process.
|Buyer’s journey stages
|Touchpoints
|Content
|Awareness
|Social media posts; blog articles in SERPs
|Common challenges target audience faces and ways to address them; common pre-purchase concerns; infographics, videos, quizzes
|Consideration
|Social media; landing pages optimised for email capture (lead magnets); email
|Lead magnets; welcome packets; emails that educate subscribers
|Purchase decision
|Email; sales and product pages; social media; in-app checkout; digital and social media ads
|Emails with promotions, deals, and offers; sales copy that includes benefits of products, testimonials, and how to purchase
|Retention
|Email; social media pages; private social media groups; mobile app; community forums; events
|How to get the most out of product experience; upsells to other products and subscriptions; Invitations to events
|Loyalty
|Social media pages and private groups; email; customer support desk; mobile app; community forums; events
|Invitation to request new features; invitations to join affiliate, brand ambassador, referral programmes; loyalty rewards offers; customer shout outs; promote customer-generated content
In this section, you can use our guidelines to choose the best platform for your e-commerce business needs. Build from the information in the table above of entry-level prices, adding additional e-commerce components as needed, and follow the steps below to investigate other platforms, pricing plans, key features, and more.
When you know what you need an e-commerce platform to do, you can confidently choose the elements necessary for your business from the numerous features available. List the key features essential to selling your products and operating your business effectively. For example, you may need:
Integrations for offering customers multiple payment options
A customer relationship management (CRM) system for organising a growing list of leads and customers
An analytics dashboard for examining multiple performance metrics
Integrations for dropshipping (selling your products online without having to store inventory yourself)
Simple, intuitive admin panel for quick setup
Custom domain
Your next step is to compare the cost of using essential features on different platforms. Consider what features you need now and those you may need as your business grows. Most platforms unlock different features, such as increased storage and additional integrations, when you upgrade from a basic plan to a more expensive price tier.
Your goal is to balance making an economical selection with gaining access to essential features.
With the information you’ve gathered from the first two steps, begin narrowing down your list to two or three most appropriate platforms for your business. Sign up for a free trial on these platforms to test the experience of using them as a site administrator. Be sure to consider the following:
How easy is it to set up customer-facing components of the site, including product pages, checkout pages, and blog articles?
Does the platform’s features, such as the checkout process and payment processor, allow you to create a seamless customer journey and buying experience?
How intuitive is it to navigate the admin panel?
How helpful do you find the support documentation and customer service experience?
Whilst most website platforms, including those for e-commerce, allow you to customise your SEO (search engine optimisation) settings, some platforms may offer more extensive SEO features, such as blogging tools and the ability to change ALT tags for images.
SEO is important for an e-commerce website because it means you can rank higher in search engine results for enquiries related to your products. In other words, the right SEO settings help customers find your site and purchase your products.
Before making your final e-commerce platform selection, be sure that the SEO tools will support you as your business grows so that you can attract more internet traffic.
Remember: As the e-commerce industry grows and your online business evolves, finding the best platform for your e-commerce website is important. Remember your options' cost, functionality, and scalability as you choose a platform, and consider upgrading to premium versions further down the line.
Online courses can be a great way to learn more about e-commerce, from building online stores to nurturing customers through email marketing. Explore this and more in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate, and prepare to start your store and learn how to market your e-commerce business.
Insider Intelligence. “Worldwide ecommerce growth drops to single digits, while overall retail muddles through, “https://www.insiderintelligence.com/content/worldwide-ecommerce-growth-drops-single-digits-while-overall-retail-muddles-through.” Accessed November 11, 2022.
Statistica. “Retail e-commerce sales worldwide from 2014 to 2026, https://www.statista.com/statistics/379046/worldwide-retail-e-commerce-sales/.” Accessed November 11, 2022.
Shopify. “17 Trending Products and Things to Sell Online (2022), https://www.shopify.com/blog/trending-products.” Accessed November 11, 2022.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.